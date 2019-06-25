Kirkland Lake and VRIFY Launch KL Gold Deal Room

Kirkland and VRIFY have banded together to launch the KL Gold Deal Room, an online initiative that helps gold companies find investment opportunities.









Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX:KL,NYSE:KL,ASX:KLA) and VRIFY Technology have joined forces to launch the KL Gold Deal Room, a new online corporate development initiative that enhances identifying and evaluating potential investment opportunities.

The companies made the announcement on Monday (June 24) evening to a room full of investors, miners and media, saying that the initiative would use the VRIFY deal room platform — which is a cloud-based 3D presentation and collaboration technology that aims to help investors and companies that wish to grow.

“At VRIFY, we’re in the business of disrupting the way things have been done and are thrilled to launch the first ever deal room with Kirkland Lake Gold. It may be a tough market for commodities but there is no shortage of compelling opportunities out there waiting to be discovered,” said Stephen de Jong, founder, president and CEO of VRIFY.

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?

Get your free market forecast today

Give me my free report!

“By leveraging accessible technology, we’re making it possible for growth-focused companies like Kirkland Lake Gold to attract, assess and refine large numbers of investment opportunities. We believe informed decisions are better decisions, and by utilizing VRIFY Deal Room, Kirkland Lake Gold will be one of the most informed companies in the world,” he added.

Kirkland is searching out yellow metal projects, including projects that have byproducts, in Australia, Canada or other parts of North America, as well as Europe, New Zealand and South America. From there, the gold miner said that it would be in a position to place investment into assets at any stage of development, noting that it would be open to acquisitions as well.

The companies stated that the platform will be a beneficial tool for companies that have projects that require capital and meet the outlined criteria to find investments.

Kirkland Lake Gold will select participants to move into the second round of the evaluation process, which will involve an in-depth in-person or remote presentation using the VRIFY Connect conferencing feature.

From this point, Kirkland will choose the candidates that it wants to proceed with and perform advanced evaluations with the participants, which may include the engagement of a confidentiality agreement and subsequent detailed due diligence, including the potential for data room access and site visits.

Submissions will only be viewable by Kirkland, but both VRIFY and Kirkland have urged companies that fit this bill to make online submissions to the KL gold deal room here.

As of 1:54 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (June 25), Kirkland was trading at C$55.85.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.