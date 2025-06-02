Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining: Unlocking Gold Deposits in the Heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) is a technically focused gold explorer targeting large-scale, multi-million-ounce gold systems in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company employs a modern, methodical approach—combining geophysical interpretation, structural analysis, geochemistry, and systematic aircore and RC drilling—to uncover gold deposits concealed beneath shallow cover in historically overlooked terranes.

Central to this strategy is the flagship Pinjin Project, situated along the underexplored southern extension of the prolific Laverton Tectonic Zone, which has produced over 30 million ounces of gold from world-class operations such as Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith, and Wallaby. Located just 20 km north of Ramelius Resources’ Rebecca Gold Project, Pinjin occupies a highly prospective but underexplored district.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining project location

Kalgoorlie Gold has already defined a maiden JORC 2012 Inferred Resource of 76,400 ounces (2.34 Mt @ 1.0 g/t Au) at the Kirgella Gift and Providence prospects. These results confirm shallow mineralization and validate the company’s exploration model. Numerous high-priority structural targets remain untested across the broader project area, offering significant discovery potential.

Company Highlights

  • District-scale Positioning: Kalgoorlie Gold controls an expansive, underexplored land package in the Laverton Tectonic Zone, south of major operations like Sunrise Dam and Wallaby and just 20 km north of the planned Rebecca gold mine.
  • Lighthorse Discovery: Thick, high-grade gold intercepts under shallow cover confirm a significant greenfields discovery, with potential for resource definition and scale.
  • JORC Resource Established at Pinjin: An initial 76,400 oz gold resource at Kirgella Gift and Providence validates the company’s targeting strategy.
  • Systematic Exploration Success: >10 targets tested, ~50 percent hit rate with anomalous high-grade gold. Over 90 percent of the company’s target inventory remains untested.
  • Experienced Leadership: Matt Painter, managing director, brings deep structural geology expertise and a strong history of generating successful exploration targets globally.
  • Favorable Market Tailwinds: With gold trading near all-time highs, Kalgoorlie Gold offers leveraged upside through discovery-driven valuation re-rates.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining


Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields

Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Sitka Intercepts Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold in First Drill Holes of the Summer Season at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Sitka Intercepts Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold in First Drill Holes of the Summer Season at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

An airplane drops water on a forested area.

Canadian Wildfires Force Mining Sector to Retreat as Thousands Evacuate in Manitoba

Canadian wildfires are hitting Manitoba hard, triggering the evacuation of over 17,000 people in province.

“This is the largest evacuation Manitoba will have seen in most people’s living memory,” Premier Wab Kinew said in a May 28 statement. He declared a province-wide state of emergency and confirmed that Canadian military aircraft would be deployed "imminently" to assist with evacuations and firefighting efforts.

“For the first time, it’s not a fire in one region. We have fires in every region. That is a sign of a changing climate that we are going to have to adapt to," Kinew also noted in a press conference.

Equity Metals Initiates Drilling on the Arlington Gold Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Initiates Drilling on the Arlington Gold Property, British Columbia

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that drilling has commenced on the Arlington property, southern British Columbia.

Up to 3,000 metres of drilling will target three separate clusters of strongly anomalous Au-Ag-As-in-soil anomalies in the south Fresh Pots area (Figure 1) that have been enhanced by geophysical features identified in a recently completed DCIP geophysical survey. Additional surface sampling and mapping towards further drill target definition is also planned for the north Fresh Pots, Rona and other target areas on the property and will include initial targeting on several new claims that were staked earlier this year. Work will continue through the month of June and into the early part of July.

Next Gold Powerhouse Emerges as Prices Break Records

Next Gold Powerhouse Emerges as Prices Break Records

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

As gold surges to record highs above $3,000+ per ounce in May 2025 — outpacing the S&P 500, NASDAQ and even bitcoin —Wall Street's focus is shifting. With U.S. debt-to-GDP now exceeding 120% and real interest rates still historically negative, gold has reaffirmed its role as the market's most reliable hedge. But for institutional investors, bullion and ETFs aren't enough anymore. What they want now is leverage, scalability and cash flow. That's why the spotlight is turning toward a new class of near-term gold producers: companies with clean balance sheets, high internal rates of return (IRR) and operational models designed to scale and generate recurring revenue — companies like ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) ( Profile ) . With central banks buying more gold than ever and financial markets hungry for sustainable exposure to the yellow metal, the next wave of institutional capital is hunting for precisely the kind of scalable, cash-flow-driven opportunity that ESGold offers. With its focus on offering investors a viable pathway to include gold in their portfolios, ESGold joins an elite group of companies — including BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) — that are committed to being leaders in the mining space.

Next Gold Powerhouse Emerges as Prices Break Records

Next Gold Powerhouse Emerges as Prices Break Records

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Sitka Intercepts Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold in First Drill Holes of the Summer Season at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants

Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign Targeting Maiden MRE

Equity Metals Initiates Drilling on the Arlington Gold Property, British Columbia

