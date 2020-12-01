VIDEO — James Kwantes: Juniors Always Move Last, Many Still Seem Cheap

The gold price remains below US$1,800 per ounce, but for James Kwantes of Resource Opportunities that means there’s still plenty of room for growth.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said that while he’s not one to make price predictions, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the yellow metal hits US$3,000.

“I think it’ll continue to be negative rates and the amount of debt that exists in the world, primarily government debt, that’ll drive gold,” he said.

That’s good news for junior miners, which Kwantes said move last during a rising gold price environment.

“Despite the weakness in the juniors, they’re always the last to get the lift out of the gold price. We’re seeing that now — a lot of them seem really cheap to me given (gold’s price activity).”

Kwantes mentioned a number of explorers where he sees opportunity, including Talisker Resources (TSX:TSK,OTCQX:TSKFF), Great Bear Resources (TSXV:GBR,OTCQX:GTBAF) and Fireweed Zinc (TSXV:FWZ). Outside the resource space, he spoke extensively about graphene-focused NanoXplore (TSXV:GRA,OTCQX:NNXPF), which has been making strides this year.

He also shared his advice for investors heading into 2021, recommending patience and conviction.

“Patience is so important, especially in this technological world … it’s so easy to trade, buy and sell stocks, but I continue to believe that the big money’s made by establishing large positions in high-conviction companies — so companies, not stocks,” he said. “Another (tip) would be don’t fall in love with a stock.”

Watch the interview above for more from Kwantes on investing in the resource sector.

