Investing in gold and silver mining companies is already an option for most, but the infographic below, sponsored by Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR, OTCQB:EMPYF), introduces another unique way to invest in precious metals.

In contrast to exploration and development resource companies, royalty and streaming companies benefit from the revenue and production of mines, are not exposed to the potential risks of capital cost overruns nor operating cost pressures and are able to invest in a globally diversified investment portfolio.

The infographic also visually demonstrates how royalty and streaming companies have outperformed the market since 2014.

Due to high profile margins and exposure to a diversified investment portfolio with a built-in upside, the royalty and streaming business model supports miners and produces cashflow — offering investors stability and returns even during downturns of gold and silver prices.







