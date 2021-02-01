Empress Royalty CEO and Director Alexandra Woodyer Sherron discusses the company’s current projects and exciting plans for future expansion as an emerging player in the mining investment space.









Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR) is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on building a strong portfolio of investment opportunities in precious metals mining companies. Currently, Empress has a robust portfolio of 14 gold royalties and roughly US$50 million worth of investments — with plans to expand.

Empress Royalty CEO and director Alexandra Woodyer Sherron took some time to discuss the company’s current projects and exciting plans for future expansion as an emerging player in the mining investment space.

“It’s about having these opportunities and deploying the capital into these investments for us,” Sherron said when asked about Empress’ positioning as a royalty and metal streaming company.

Being both a royalty and streaming company puts Empress in a unique position for diverse investment opportunities in the mining industry. On top of the return from royalties, the company is able to benefit from revenue accumulated by its streamed investments as well. This model could eventually establish dividend policies and faster financial returns for investors and shareholders.

The company is presently primarily focused on near-term or established production of gold and silver mining companies. This lets Empress Royalty help prospective companies push through final development or expansion hurdles with the added benefits of potentially faster returns within 12 months.

When elaborating on the company’s royalty portfolio, Sherron also discussed plans on royalty opportunities in the prospective jurisdictions of Mozambique and Mexico, countries that have rich mining and production histories. These projects would potentially be added to Empress’ 13 Canadian gold exploration royalties and royalties from the Pinos project in Mexico. Leveraging the exciting revitalization of gold exploration in North America and establishing mining operations in Africa could mean exciting global expansion.

Empress’ deeply connected network of strategic partners and dedication to the companies they take on also sets the company apart. “We’re really able to structure and work with the company to find the right solution for them so that they’re able to get the capital they need,” Sherron said.

The expertise that Empress brings to prospective mining partners includes a flexibility that works to meet each company’s needs without diluting its access to capital.

Apart from its strong mining finance team, Empress’ global relationships give it exclusive access to some of the world’s most robust mining exploration opportunities. These relationships include boutique fund manager TerraCapital in Australia and a strategic alliance with Accendo Banco, a mining investor and lender in Mexico, that was signed in August 2020.

This international reach has proven to be extremely advantageous for the company not only for the diverse access to potential investment opportunities but in establishing a strong shareholder base. The shareholder portfolio currently includes 55 percent ownership held by strategic partners, management and board, and an additional 20 percent by institutional investors.

“You’ll be seeing us repeat the model where we’re able to deploy capital into getting these mines into production or helping these companies expand what they’re already doing,” Sherron said.

Short term goals mimic the company’s overarching mission of building out the investment pipeline. She also attributes Empress’s ability to react quickly to potential investment opportunities to its success. The perfect blend of local and market knowledge and an aggressive team have primed the company to truly fast-track growth and jump on deals that other teams only dream of. Even so, the company is only just starting.

“We’re a growth story. So this is just the very beginning for us,” added Sherron.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Empress Royalty in order to help investors learn more about the company. Empress Royalty is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Empress Royalty and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.