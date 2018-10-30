Gold Resource Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results, Maintains 2018 Production Outlook

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company” or “GRC”) reported production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 of 6,411 ounces of gold and 321,590 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $24.3 million in net revenue for the quarter.









Q3 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

$24.3 million net sales

6,411 gold ounces produced

321,590 silver ounces produced

$582 total cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (after by-product credits)

$13.0 million base metal by-product credits, or $1,372 per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold

$0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter

$16.6 million cash and cash equivalents

$3.4 million gold and silver bullion

Heap leach pad construction 80% complete at Isabella Pearl Project, Nevada

First ore blast at Isabella Pearl Project, Nevada in September 2018

Overview of Q3 2018 Results

During the third quarter of 2018, the Company sold 9,466 precious metal gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $582 per ounce (after by-product credits). Average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,183 per ounce gold and $14.69 per ounce silver*. The Company recorded a net loss of ($0.8 million), or ($0.01) per share, driven primarily by lower commodity prices and unfavorable price settlements of prior period sales. Declining metal prices during the prior four months caused adjustments under the provisional pricing mechanism in the Company’s sales contracts to aggregate a negative settlement of $3.2 million in final payments during the third quarter.

The Company paid $0.3 million to its shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $16.6 million.

Production totals for the first nine months of 2018 included 18,864 ounces of gold, 1,341,429 ounces of silver, 1,206 tonnes of copper, 5,274 tonnes of lead and 14,236 tonnes of zinc. The Company maintains its 2018 Annual Outlook, targeting a plus or minus 10 percent production of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has returned $111 million back to its shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC.

