Gains in the gold price in 2019 haven't translated to junior miner stocks as well as many would have hoped.









While 2019 brought plenty of gains for the gold price, and major gold companies were keeping busy through the year, junior investors looking for some of the spoils found less joy than they might have hoped, according to David Erfle of JuniorMinerJunkie.

“It was a very positive year for the gold price, but I think it was more frustration for a lot of juniors investors, because most of the junior (miners) didn’t really react as favorably as most would have hoped to the gold price breaking out of a six year base,” said Erfle.

Speaking with INN at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Erfle also offered his top picks heading into 2020.

In the early stage exploration subsector, Erfle nominated Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT) as his pick. Scottie Resources is focused on the Golden Triangle in Northern British Columbia.

For the developer-explorer subsector, Erfle went for O3 Mining (TSXV:OIII,OTC Pink:OQMGF). “A relatively new company — they’ve only been trading publicly for about five months now,” said Erfle, who added that the company had a “very nice” land package in its Cadillac Break properties in Quebec.

Finally, he nominated Teranga Gold (TSX:TGZ,OTCQX:TGCDF) as his small cap growth-oriented producer pick, though with a caution.

“Myself and my subscribers have been in that since late last year. The stock has really done well (but) it’s extremely overbought in the long-term, so just be careful with that one if you’re looking into investing in it.”

Erfle also offered his thoughts on what impact the upcoming US presidential election would have on markets, and specifically how it could change the way that junior investors like himself operated, pointing to how the stock market corrected itself from all-time highs as the key.

“Depending on how that correction plays out — if its going to be a panic-type correction — then gold stocks will get caught up into that. But if its going to be just a natural slower-progressing correction, then I think gold stocks could benefit from that (because) you’d see safe-haven capital coming into gold stocks again.”

Watch the full interview above for more of David Erfle’s thoughts on the current state of the gold price, investor sentiment and the impact of the US election, and click here to see our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.