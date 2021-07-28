Gareth Soloway of InTheMoneyStocks.com also spoke about Fed policy ahead of the central bank’s latest meeting.









All eyes are on the US Federal Open Market Committee this week, which shed some light on policy after its two day meeting, held from Tuesday (July 27) to Wednesday (July 28).

The US Federal Reserve indicated that it will leave interest rates unchanged; it will also continue its bond-buying program, although the central bank has now suggested it will start thinking about how to taper.

Speaking to the Investing News Network ahead of the news, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, said he would be paying close attention to any Fed announcements.

“It’s definitely an important meeting, because the Fed has been dropping signals about potentially cutting back on their bond buying — that’s different than the interest rate hikes, we know they’re not going to raise interest rates,” he said. “But it’s a matter of will they start to taper in the bond buying, and that’s going to be something I’m looking really closely for in their wording.”

Soloway also shared his thoughts on the gold price, saying that while news from the Fed and other sources can move the yellow metal, it’s important not to get too distracted by short-term factors.

“If you’re a long-term gold investor, you just have to continue to look at the facts, which are (that) the money printing is continuing, China continues to go on this path of the digital yuan — they want the digital yuan to be the new global reserve currency, which will ultimately cause downward pressure on the dollar — that’s also inflationary and good for gold,” he said. “So all of these factors that are going to play out over the next two, five, 10 years will and should drive up gold’s price.”

Soloway has a bullish outlook on gold, and believes it could reach US$2,100 per ounce by the end of the year. But he’s less positive on silver, which he thinks is being held back by its industrial side.

“The savings, the investment portion from the safety trade of silver is lukewarm, and then (when) you throw in the industrial weakness, it kind of tips the scale to slightly lower, and I think that’s what you’re seeing,” he said. He thinks silver may stay steady or fall a bit in 2021, but could regain power next year.

