Enforcer Gold Featured on Motherlodetv.net

• April 9, 2018
Enforcer Gold (TSXV:VEIN) recently got mentioned in MotherlodeTV regarding their recent exploration for gold in Abitibi.

The article describes Abitibi as “one of the world’s premier gold camps”.

“High-grade intercepts and exposed visible gold were present in the drill cores and the sawn channels” the article stated.

The CEO of the company, Steve Roebuck was impressed by the drilling site and results.  “We’re aiming for a million-ounce threshold. For our shareholders the security is in the assets and our share price will be driven by results. Watch for our upcoming press releases and an updated resource estimate on our new Roger project by early fall 2018.” Stated the CEO.

Click here to read the full article

Click here to connect with Enforcer Gold (TSXV:VEIN) for an Investor Presentation.

