Emgold to Rely on Temporary Relief Granted by Regulators in Filing Annual and Q1 Financial Statements

Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR, OTC:EGMCF,FRA:EMLM)) (“Emgold” or the “Company”) announces that on March 23, 2020, Canadian Securities Regulators published temporary blanket relief for market participants from certain regulatory filings as a result of COVID-19. The Company intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief which provides for a 45 day extension to file its Audited Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the period ending December 31, 2019. Emgold now expects to file its Audited Annual Financial Statements and accompanying MD&A on or before June 15, 2020.

The Company also intends to rely on the 45 day extension in filing its Quarterly Financial Statements and

MD&A for the period ending March 31, 2020. Emgold now expects to file its Q1 Financial Statements

and accompanying MD&A on or before July 16, 2020.

Furthermore, the Company’s directors, officers and other insiders will be subject to a trading blackout

until such time as the Annual Financial Statements and Q1 Financial Statements are filed. The Company

confirms that there have been no material business developments that have occurred subsequent to the

filing of the Company’s September 30, 2019 Interim Financial Statements on November 28, 2019 that

have not already been disclosed by the Company.

About Emgold

Emgold is a junior gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The

Company’s strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and

monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our

shareholders. The Golden Arrow Property, NV is an advanced stage gold and silver exploration property

with a well-defined measured and indicated resource and a core asset for the Company. New York

Canyon, NV is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with

Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE: RIO.N). Kennecott has options spend up to

US$22.5 million in expenditures to earn up to a 75% interest, after which a joint venture would form.

Buckskin Rawhide East, NV is an inlying gold and silver property leased by Rawhide Mining LLC, who

operate the Rawhide Mine and represents a royalty opportunity for the Company. Casa South, QC is an

early stage gold exploration property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation’s (NYSE: HL) operating

Casa Berardi Mine. The East-West, QC is a gold property adjacent to and on strike with Wesdome Gold

Mine Ltd.’s (TSX: WDO) Kiena Complex (past producing Kiena Mine) and Osikso Mining Corporation’s (TSX: OSK) Marban Block (past producing Marban, Norlartic, and Kierrans Mines). Note that the location of Emgold’s properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emgold’s properties. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s website at www.emgold.com or view the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward looking information” and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as “anticipates”, “believes”,”targets”, “estimates”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “could” or “would”. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals,environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

The Company’s Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including any technical reports filed with respect to the Company’s mineral properties.

