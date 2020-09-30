Nova Royalty, focused on copper and nickel, launches on October 1. Plus where gold and silver will be by the end of the year.









EB Tucker is best known for his gold market commentary (and accurate price calls), but like many others he also has an interest in the growing green energy space.

Nova Royalty will launch on the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday (October 1) under the symbol NOVR, and Tucker believes investors interested in future power sources should pay attention.

“Nova Royalty is only copper and nickel,” he explained to the Investing News Network. “These are the metals that are behind the electric vehicle revolution.”

“We know that we’re transitioning into a world of less fossil fuels … and a lot more battery-powered operations, and you cannot make those without nickel and you can’t tie them together without copper.”

Metals like lithium and cobalt typically come up in battery discussions, but Tucker, who is the author of “Why Gold? Why Now?” and a director at Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN:MTA), said the Nova Royalty team prefers the economics of copper and nickel.

“Nickel is very, very unique, it’s less than US$7 a pound right now,” he said. “I hope you’re not too shocked by this, but we think it eventually goes over US$$25.”

Tucker, who correctly predicted that gold would break its all-time high this year, also shared his new price targets for gold and silver, saying that he expects to see the former reach US$2,500 per ounce by the end of the 2020, while the latter should hit US$40 per ounce.

“People have a hard time with (US$2,500), it sounds like a big number. But we see all the evidence,” he said, pointing to factors like the upcoming US election.

“It’s not that exciting of a time for stocks. You certainly can’t put your money in bonds, you can’t have your money in cash because the Fed’s telling you they’re going to inflate at 2 percent and you’re getting zero money on your cash, so you’re losing money. All signs point to gold.”

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.