EB Tucker expects to see US$2,500 gold and US$40 silver next year. He also expects to see higher copper and nickel prices.









2020 is nearly at an end, and silver looks set to end the year ahead of its sister metal gold.

As of mid-December, the white metal was up about 40 percent year-to-date compared to gold’s rise of roughly 19 percent. But which precious metal will win out in 2021?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, EB Tucker, author of the book “Why Gold? Why Now?,” said silver will “definitely” take the lead again next year.

“Silver’s going to be the mover, and the reason why that’s the case is because silver doesn’t have the ability to bring additional supply online quickly. So there’s not a lot of silver mines in the world that are just silver mines,” he said. Silver is generally produced alongside other metals.

At the end of September, Tucker, who holds director positions at Metalla Royalty and Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN,MTA) and Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR,OTC Pink:NVARF), expected gold to hit US$2,500 per ounce by the end of the year and silver to reach US$40.

He’s still calling for those numbers, but now anticipates that the market will get there in 2021.

While Tucker has noticed some market participants getting impatient that their investments are not appreciating as quickly as they might like, he emphasized that patience is key, and said that keeping the long term in mind and getting trades right ahead of time is what’s important.

“Remember, gold’s had a banner year — it’s been a fantastic year for gold. Prices are much higher than at the beginning of the year,” he said. In his opinion, the fact that the yellow metal has declined from its summer highs that means there’s a buying opportunity.

“If it’s US$1,850, instead of getting bent out of shape and saying, ‘Well, someone is manipulating it,’ just say, ‘Look, this is a market where there’s some powerful interests that have control … and I can buy gold for US$1,850’ — that’s a bargain,” commented Tucker.

Watch the video above for more from Tucker on gold and silver, as well as nickel and copper.

