Denis Laviolette: Exploration Dollars More Precious Than Gold

Looking at the resources sector overall, Laviolette said that optimism was growing, but there was a lot of suspicion as well.









<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Interview by Charlotte McLeod, article by Scott Tibballs.

It’s a popular and accepted opinion among analysts and companies that times are tough for juniors in the mining space, and according to the CEO of GoldSpot Discoveries (TSXV:SPOT), that makes getting a hold of dollars for exploration top priority.

“In the market, exploration dollars are more precious than gold. It’s really hard to get that money, so to spend it wisely is top of mind for everyone,” said Denis Laviolette.

Talking to the Investing News Network (INN) at Mines and Money London, Laviolette was explaining why machine learning was so valuable to explorers in the current climate.

Is gold a good hedge investment? Get an in depth market report for free! Give me my free report!

“Exploration risk being mitigated by artificial intelligence and machine learning is a valuable bolt-on for a company … everyone’s coming to this realisation that exploration is risky (and) computers can help make that a better process.”

Looking at the resources sector overall, Laviolette said that optimism was growing, but there was a lot of suspicion as well.

“A lot of people know a lot of money hasn’t trickled down into the junior space yet.”

He added that he and many others believed there was a turn coming for the industry, but when it was coming was another matter.

On gold, Laviolette said that he thought the gold price would be able to sustain itself into 2020.

“The magic question is when we see that money trickle down into the space that we all know and love, which is the optionality plays, the exploration side and mid-tiers.”

Listen to the full interview with GoldSpot CEO Denis Laviolette above. He also offers his thoughts on merger and acquisition activity in the sector and the role that machine learning plays in improving data analytics.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: GoldSpot Discoveries is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.