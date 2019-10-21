Deep-South Resources Appoints Crane Ridge as Technical and Financial Advisors

Deep-South announces that it has appointed Crane Ridge Investments (Pty) Ltd to review and analyze all the data and reports of the Haib Copper project.









Deep-South Resources Inc. (“Deep-South” or “the Company”) (TSXV:DSM) announces that it has appointed Crane Ridge Investments (Pty) Ltd (“Crane Ridge”) of Botswana with the mandate to review and analyze all the data and reports of the Haib Copper project in Namibia and to propose further exploration and development programs in order to design the path forward for the advancement of the project to feasibility study.

Crane Ridge is a collaboration of Consulting Engineers, Geologists and Project Specialists and Managers providing Advisory and Consulting services to Mining and Infrastructure projects. Each service is tailored to be the application of the best available skills applied in a cost competitive manner, allowing projects to achieve their objectives quickly and effectively. With years of experience, Crane Ridge will examine the project against its peers, compare the maturity and development of its data and opportunities therein and define the road map to full execution. This may be in the form of staged processes or dynamic opportunity engagement. Crane Ridge identifies projects whereby the application of their expertise they are able to assist the client to Unlock significant Value increase via these processes. Crane Ridge services can be found at : www.crane-ridge.com

Pierre Leveille President & CEO of Deep-South as commented: “We are pleased to have Crane Ridge on board. Their vast and diversified expertise and their knowledge of the mining industry and capital markets will be highly beneficial to Deep-South.”

Ongoing Mintek metallurgical test work

Six – 1 metre columns are currently being run on a bio-assisted heap leach test work program at Mintek on -4.7 mm, -3.35 mm and -2.36 mm mineralized material. The copper leaching recovery is progressing ahead of expectation. It is important to note that the expected leaching time period in columns is longer than in stirred tanks. Results will be disclosed to our shareholders upon receipt.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Management with 25% and Teck Resources Ltd with 28% of Deep-South share capital. Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyry deposits in Africa.

Deep-South’s growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized zones, close to infrastructure, in stable countries.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements,” as identified in Deep- South’s periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

