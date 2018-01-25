David Erfle of JuniorMinerJunky met with the Investing News Network at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference to share his stock picks, advice for investors and predictions for gold in 2018.

Erfle said investors should look for juniors with “a strong management team, a large land package with blue sky potential and a tight share structure.” He’s bullish on gold, silver, copper and zinc, and in regards to gold, he’s looking for a monthly close above $1,375 per ounce because “once that happens we’re technically in a bull market.” Erfle added that “silver juniors right now are leading, which is very bullish.”

His favorite company right now is Marathon Gold (TSX:MOZ) in Newfoundland, which recently released a resource estimate for its Valentine Lake Gold Camp.

Erfle also likes Balmoral Resources (TSX:BAR), which “is about to release a maiden resource finally, after about five years of punching holes up in the Abitibi.” Balmoral has said it will provide further guidance on the timing of an initial resource estimate once three-dimensional modeling (wire framing) of known gold deposits and zones is complete. Erfle also highlighted Klondike Gold (TSXV:KG), which has a property in the Yukon.

Erfle is a self-taught investor who has been in the business for over 15 years. He said one of the most exciting stories currently is Novo Resources (TSXV:NVO), which he was able to get his newsletter subscribers in on shortly after it had a discovery. The transcript for this interview will be added shortly.

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Shaw, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.