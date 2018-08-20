Continental Gold Continues to Drill High-Grade Gold Over 1,200 Vertical Metres at Veta Sur

Continental Gold is pleased to announce results from nine diamond drill holes into the Veta Sur system as part of its 2018 drilling program at its 100-percent-owned Buriticá project in Antioquia, Colombia.









As quoted in the press release:

“With excellent progress being made in underground development for the mine, we are becoming much better-positioned to drill the orebodies from short distances,” commented Ari Sussman, CEO. “The analytical results today continue to confirm our hypotheses for the Veta Sur system—namely that infill drilling improves the grade of master veins, which will provide the bulk of mine production, and that the vertical dimension of high-grade veins remains continuous at depth, providing additional mining flexibility and potential for production to continue many years past the feasibility mine plan.”

Click here for the full text release