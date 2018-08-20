Gold

Investing News

Continental Gold Continues to Drill High-Grade Gold Over 1,200 Vertical Metres at Veta Sur

- August 20th, 2018

Continental Gold is pleased to announce results from nine diamond drill holes into the Veta Sur system as part of its 2018 drilling program at its 100-percent-owned Buriticá project in Antioquia, Colombia.

Continental Gold (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) is pleased to announce results from nine diamond drill holes into the Veta Sur system as part of its 2018 drilling program at its 100-percent-owned Buriticá project in Antioquia, Colombia.

As quoted in the press release:

“With excellent progress being made in underground development for the mine, we are becoming much better-positioned to drill the orebodies from short distances,” commented Ari Sussman, CEO. “The analytical results today continue to confirm our hypotheses for the Veta Sur system—namely that infill drilling improves the grade of master veins, which will provide the bulk of mine production, and that the vertical dimension of high-grade veins remains continuous at depth, providing additional mining flexibility and potential for production to continue many years past the feasibility mine plan.”

Click here for the full text release

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.



Give me my free report!

Get the latest Gold Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gold Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Continental Gold Extends the First High-Grade Broad Mineralized Zone at Buriticá
Frank Holmes: "Bitcoin is Not Dismantling Gold"
Continental Gold Commences Major Earthworks Construction at the Buritica Project
Continental Gold Announces Second Long-hole Trial Mining Test and Provides Project Update

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *