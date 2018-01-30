Cache Exploration Inc. Acquires Deep Lake Cobalt Property, New Brunswick

Cache Exploration Inc. (the “Company”, or “Cache”),(TSXV:CCB) is pleased to report that the Company has signed a Purchase Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Deep Lake Cobalt Property, located near Saint John, New Brunswick.

Deep Lake Cobalt Property Highlights:

(Data derived from previous exploration as Cache has not completed exploration at this time)

Geological Description

– The property hosts a cobalt bearing sulphide vein showing that was sampled by Shell Canada in 1981 (assessment report #472786) – Mineralization was observed on the banks of a small creek that drains into Deep Lake. The showing was hand trenched and exposed for 3 to 4 meters, along an east-southeast strike. The cobalt showing is hosted in Silurian metasediment units, close to intrusive Devonian granites.

Sampled Values

– 0.60% Co (cobalt) over widths of 0.25 to 0.51 meters – Grab samples of 0.95 % Co and 1.18% Co

Property Description

– Five (5) licences over ~ 10 square kilometers – Located 25 kilometers west of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Excellent Property Access

– Eastern portion of property cut by highway #7 – Central and western portions of the property are accessible by well-maintained logging roads

Soil Geochemistry

– Due to limited outcrop exposure, Shell (1981) completed a soil geochemical survey over the area west of Deep Lake. Scattered cobalt soil anomalies were noted and the peak values were 22 and 27 parts per million (ppm) Co. (Total samples were 365) – A 1989 exploration program completed by Lombard Cons. Res. Ltd. with a focus on gold mineralization, returned multiple cobalt soil anomalies east of Deep Lake, with elevated values in soil of 34, 38 and 63 ppm Co. (Total samples were 1,835) – A discrete, strongly anomalous, linear cobalt soil anomaly extends for over 1,500 meters east of Deep Lake. – Gold in soils geochemistry – Lombard Cons. Res. 1989 soil survey also returned numerous gold in soil anomalies, with values up to 1.21 ppm (g/t Au). Gold targets will be a secondary focus on the Deep Lake property.

Exploration Plans

The Company is planning an aggressive exploration program to investigate cobalt and gold targets as soon as weather permits. The historic cobalt showing area reported by Shell 1981 area was visited in 2017 and is overgrown and collapsed with overburden. Hand trenching and pitting is planned to expose the showing. The high sulphide mineralization should respond favorably to EM (Electro-magnetic) geophysics, and the Company is investigating airborne surveys that could be completed during the 1st quarter.

Purchase Agreement Terms

Cache shall pay a private B.C. incorporated company 800,000 shares on execution of this agreement, for 100% interest in the Deep Lake Cobalt Property. This purchase is subject to exchange approval.

Mr. Garry Clark P.Geo, a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical content of this release. The content of the geological data presented has been derived from the New Brunswick Department of Energy and Resource Development Mineral Deposit Database and exploration assessment files and are believed to be accurate and correct.

About Cache Exploration’s Kiyuk Lake Gold Property

The Kiyuk Lake Property covers 590 square kilometers in Southwest Nunavut.

The 2017 drill program confirmed and extended a known target and discovered significant gold mineralization at a new target.

At Rusty Zone we not only confirmed that mineralization extends to 200m below surface but also intersected a previously unknown high-grade phase of 8m of 26.4 g/t gold. At the same time, we discovered extensive mineralization at East Gold Point with 64 m at 1.46 g/t gold.

Our prospecting returned two +5 g/t gold samples and our till campaign isolated two new anomalous areas that offer compelling evidence for further possible discovery.

2017 Drilling Highlights

– KI17-004 at Rusty Zone returned 122m at 1.8 g/t gold from 188m down-hole in the Rusty Zone – KI17-005 at newly discovered East Gold Point Zone intersected: – 64m at 1.5 g/t gold from 35m and – 10m of 6.5 g/t gold from 248m – Prospecting samples returned: – 5.57 g/t gold from west of the Rusty Zone – 5.60 g/t gold grab sample from north of Kiyuk Lake and 1.1km from the newly identified Nansen target area



Please click http://cacheexploration.com/CAY-NR-10-26-17 to view:

– Plan map of the Rusty Zone and East Gold Point – Detailed section showing the recent KI17-004 drill results – Plan map of the East Gold Point Zone – Detailed section showing the recent KI17-005 drill results – Maps of rock and till sampling results

For more information about Cache Exploration, please visit: http://www.cacheexploration.com/

