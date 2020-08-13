Brigadier Commences Preparations for Inaugural Exploration Program at Picachos

Brigadier Gold Limited (TSXV:BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (the “Company” or “Brigadier”) is pleased to announce preparations are underway for the first ever diamond drill campaign at the Company’s recently acquired 3,954 hectare Picachos Gold-Silver Property









Brigadier Gold Limited (TSXV:BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (the “Company” or “Brigadier”) is pleased to announce preparations are underway for the first ever diamond drill campaign at the Company’s recently acquired 3,954 hectare Picachos Gold-Silver Property (“Picachos”), centered over the historic “Viva Zapata” National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico. Drilling is expected to commence in September and is planned for a minimum 5000 metres (m) in approximately 40 holes targeting four high-grade gold-silver veins.

Drill Targets:

San Agustin mine: underground channel sampling by prior operator returned average grade of 81.22 grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) and 73.36 g/t silver (Ag) across 1.2 m (Thunderbird Projects news release dated 18 June 1997). Values of 185 g/t Au were cut across the bottom of a production shaft (sample HBM-73175).

Mochomos vein: historic rock chip-channel sample 26409 yielded a result of 18.5 g/t Au and 570 g/t Ag across approximately 0.5 m.

Los Tejones vein with values of 28.6 g/t Au, and 114 g/t Ag across approximately a meter (historic rock chip-channel sample 17873).

Fermin vein with values of 268 ppm Ag and 0.3 g/t Au across 1 m.

Ranjeet Sundher, CEO, remarks, “Brigadier’s multi-talented team has been able to identify and complete the Picachos acquisition, close $4.2 million in financings and initiate exploration on this compelling gold-silver target all within a 4-week period. We are fortunate that Brigadier’s core leadership now includes our partner Michelle Robinson who together with her team, residing in Sinaloa, are intimately familiar with Picachos, the local community, and how to shape a sustainable and beneficial presence in the region.”

The Company’s focus is proving the potential for high-grade gold-silver veins that will likely be developed using underground mining methods. The center of the 2020 exploration campaign will be the past-producing San Agustín Mine which has exploited one of the ore chutes of the major east-northeasterly trending Cocolmeca Vein System (introduced in Company press-release dated 6 July 2020). In detail, the Cocolmeca Vein system is comprised of several sub-parallel veins over a 1.5 kilometer wide zone marked in blue on the map, below. San Agustín is the best understood of these veins, mainly because it has been historically exposed underground by approximately 670 line meters of tunnels, stopes and shafts. Geologically, it appears to be disrupted by the NW trending Genardo Fault. On the northeast side of the fault, the Tejones veins might correlate to San Agustín. Collectively, this first round of drilling is designed to test approximately 1 kilometer of vein strike between the past-producing San Agustín Mine and the Tejones Prospects.

Figure 1: Map of the San Agustín Mine Area

Results on the Map are tabulated below.

Table 1. Results summary of historic rock chip-channel samples. Samples marked * have only XRF scans of homogenized pulp.

Vein System Historic Result Width (m) Sample(s) Tejones 28.6 g/t Au and 114 g/t Ag 1 17873 Tejones 1.7 g/t Au and 16 g/t Ag 6 17874 Tejones 145 ppm Ag* 6 23255 Tejones 82 ppm Ag and 2967 ppm Pb* 4 25876 Tejones 2.8 g/t Au 3 27350 San Agustin 32.3 g/t Au and 110 g/t Ag 1.5 29883 San Agustin 3.4 g/t Au and 69 g/t Ag 2.5 MX259 San Agustin 0.3 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag 1 MX258 San Agustin 0.8 g/t Au and 26 g/t Ag 2 105024 and 105025 San Agustin 20.1 g/t Au, 42.1 g/t Ag 1.8 MX288 San Agustin 184.9 g/t Au, 61 g/t Ag 1.2 HBM73175 San Agustin 3.2 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag 1.5 6354-55 and 6450 San Agustin 121.7 g/t Au and 71 g/t Ag 1.3 29887, 14-014 San Agustin 25.6 g/t Au, 87 g/t Ag 0.8 105023 San Agustin 60.7 g/t Au and 148 g/t Ag 0.8 105021 San Agustin 33.4 g/t Au and 144 g/t Ag 0.8 105022 San Agustin 0.2 g/t Au and 67 g/t Ag 1.5 24155 Fermin 115 ppm Ag, 2.1% Cu, 0.8% Pb and 0.5% Zn* 2 23251 Fermin 0.3 g/t Au, 268 ppm Ag, 0.4% Cu, 0.6% Pb, 0.5% Zn 1 32498 Fermin 236 ppm Ag, 0.4% Cu, 0.2% Pb, 0.1% Zn* 3 25789 Fermin 194 ppm Ag, 1.6% Cu, 1.1% Pb, 0.4% Zn* 4 23497 and 25788 Mochomos 2.8 g/t Au and 86 g/t Ag 2.1 27352, 19066, 19067 Mochomos 18.5 g/t Au and 570 g/t Ag 0.5 26409 Mochomos 171 ppm Ag* 1 23108

Phase 1 is anticipated to total 5170 m of PQ/HQ diamond drilling in 41 drill holes as well as approximately 3 line kilometers of trenching across several historic sample sites to systematically sample the anomalies identified by the historic work and formalize the drill targets. Most holes are planned at San Agustín and Los Tejones, with a few at Mochomos and other prospects. The drill holes will range from 90 m to 300 m in length.

Picachos is comprised of four mining concessions covering an area of 3,954 hectares and is situated in the municipality of El Rosario, in the southeastern region of Sinaloa state, Mexico. Geographically, Picachos overlaps part of the western foothills of the Sierra Madre Occidental (SMO). Picachos can be accessed from Mazatlán by state highway and paved road to the town of Cacalotán, and then by country road into the Property. Total driving distance is approximately 111 road kilometres (km) over a period of four hours. Mine workings are accessed by approximately 20 km of roads internal to the Property.

The Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical information contained in this press release nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The Company believes that the historical results and other information contained in this press release are relevant to continuing exploration on the Property.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this new release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Historical underground and surface rock chip-channel samples were cut across oriented structures using a hammer and chisel. Approximately 5 kg of material was collected onto a drop-bag, then rolled and quartered. Approximately 2 kg of roughly homogenized rock chips were collected in a double-plastic bag with the numbered tag facing outwards between the bags. Sample HBM-73175 was collected from a homogenous pile of mine muck taken from the bottom of JJV Slot in the San Agustin mine at the 601 m elevation by a geologist working for Hudbay Minerals in 2013.

The samples were sent either to Acme’s preparation laboratory in Guadalajara, Jalisco, or to SGS Laboratories in Durango. At either lab, the, the samples were crushed and split. A one kg split of each sample was pulverized to -200 mesh (R200-1000) For Acme, prepared pulps were sent to the North Vancouver lab for analysis using ICP-MS methods (code 1DX), whole-rock analyses (code 4A-4B) and fire assay methods using a gravimetric finish (code Group 6Gr). For SGS, the samples were analyzed in Durango using ICP methods for base metals and silver, and fire assays with either an AA or gravimetric finish. A few rocks marked * were analyzed using a Niton portable XRF analyzer to scan homogenized sample pulp. It is the QP’s opinion that the geochemical results in Table 1are reliable prospecting information.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

