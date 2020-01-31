Brent Cook of Exploration Insights shares his thoughts on the junior mining space in this VRIC 2020 interview.









The year is off to a great start for precious metals, but will investor sentiment continue to be positive throughout 2020?

At this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), the Investing News Network caught up with Brent Cook of Exploration Insights to talk about the junior mining space.

“Every January in Vancouver is positive regardless of what’s really going on,” he said. “I think this time it’s legitimate — I think the markets have turned, the metals are coming back to some degree, interest in the sector is coming back.”

Speaking about what he expects to see in the junior space this year, Cook said more financing of juniors will happen in 2020.

“There’s a lot more money looking for — very selectively now — solid, legitimate, honest management teams with good ideas,” he said.

For investors that might be new to the resource space, Cook talked about what lesson he learned quickly when he started investing in junior miners.

The expert, who devotes most of his time to finding the best exploration companies around the world, also shared his top stock picks for 2020.

Watch the video above for more of Cook’s thoughts on exploration, stocks to watch and US President Donald Trump. You can also click here to see our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.

