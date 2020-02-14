Barrick Meets Guidance, Benefits from Gold Market Tailwinds

Gold major Barrick reported a strong Q4 2019, having benefited from gold’s momentum over the last year and growing interest in precious metals.









Gold major Barrick (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) posted a strong Q4 2019, noting the company benefited from gold’s momentum over the last year and the precious metal tailwinds, all of which helped thrust the company ahead.

2019 gold production reached 5.4 million ounces — the top end of the company’s yearly guidance — and copper output superseded the company’s target range, reaching 432 million pounds.

The positive showing in Q4, paired with the gold rally, grew Barrick’s quarterly dividend by 40 percent quarter-over-quarter.

The multinational miner’s Q4 results were discussed during a recent conference call. During the tele-meeting, company President and CEO Mark Bristow recounted the progress the company has made since merging with Randgold in late 2018.

“In the year since the completion of Barrick’s merger with Randgold Resources, we have transformed the new company while creating the world’s largest gold mining complex in Nevada in a transaction that had been unsuccessfully pursued for two decades,” said Bristow to those who had tuned in.

The Nevada Gold Mines joint venture between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) helped the former reach the mid-point of its North American production and cost guidance, as well as a quarter-on-quarter decrease in the gold cost per ounce.

“We started the year with five tier one gold mines and ended it with six, thanks to the Nevada deal,” he added. “We’ve also succeeded in replenishing our reserves and resources, net of depletion, at a higher grade.”

The international gold miner is also well on its way to meet its US$1.5 billion asset sale target by the end of 2020, a strategy Bristow employed to allow the company to focus on its higher quality assets.

Part of the mass asset sell off was the late 2019 deal with Teranga Gold (TSX:TGZ,OTCQX:TGCDF). Teranga has agreed to pay Barrick US$380 million for a 90 percent stake in the Massawa gold project located in Senegal.

News that the Senegalese government has granted key approvals needed for the deal to go through was announced today (February 13).

“Barrick and Teranga expect to satisfy the remaining conditions precedent to closing of the Transaction in the coming weeks, which include the granting by the Government of Senegal of an exploitation license and a residual exploration license for Massawa,” notes the press release.

All in all, Barrick is favorably positioned to continue benefiting from gold’s stellar performance, which was reiterated in a CIBC (TSX:CM) research note that designated the miner an “outperformer.”

“Barrick is our preferred senior gold name,” reads the equity research report. “The company has achieved some success in realizing synergies from the Barrick-Randgold merger and Nevada JV with the improvement in reserves and resources at several assets.”

Shares of the company trading on the NYSE are anticipated to climb from US$18.41 to US$24.00 over the next 12 to 18 months.

Barrick’s shares on the TSX were up 3.3 percent on Thursday (February 13), trading at C$25.20.

