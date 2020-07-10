“We’re sitting in a period of time in which you could literally make generational wealth,” said Andrew O’Donnell of SuperCharged Stocks.









The coronavirus outbreak has brought challenges for diverse markets, but for Andrew O’Donnell, managing director of SuperCharged Stocks, there have also been opportunities.

“We’re sitting in a period of time in which you could literally make generational wealth right now, and it has been like that with any of these massive upheavals or shifts in time,” commented O’Donnell.

“Even if we go back to the Great Depression, the vast majority of people suffered and did not do very well. But believe me, that top 10 percent made out like bandits.”

One area where O’Donnell sees potential is the resource space. “The mining market has been in such a slump for eight, nine years, (but) it’s finally having its day and it’s starting to come alive — and for stock pickers it’s a dream come true. There’s lots of amazing stocks doing exceptionally well,” he said.

In terms of where specifically he’s been focusing in the last few months, O’Donnell said he’s continued to pay attention to themes that he believes have long-term potential.

“For me, investing hasn’t really changed because the underlying theme has always been (that) there’s going to be a return to basically fundamentals,” he said. “But also with the notion that (environmental, social and governance), electrification of the future is such a major component regardless of any debate either way — that’s where the world is going.”

He mentioned a variety of stocks he’s interested in right now, mainly in the gold space, such as Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD), Great Bear Resources (TSXV:GBR,OTCQX:GTBAF), Amex Exploration (TSXV:AMX,OTCQX:AMXEF) and Laurion Mineral Exploration (TSXV:LME,OTC Pink:LMEFF).

O’Donnell also pointed to palladium company Generation Mining (CSE:GENM,OTCQB:GENMF) and commented on the developing market for helium, where Desert Mountain Energy (TSXV:DME) is a player.

Watch the video above for more from O’Donnell on what’s going on right now the mining space, plus his thoughts on emerging industries like psychedelics.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Amex Exploration, Great Bear Resources and Laurion Mineral Exploration are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.