LAURION Mineral Exploration (TSXV:LME,OTCPINK:LMEFF, FSE:5YD) is a Canadian mid-stage exploration and development company focused on unlocking the value of its 100-percent-owned Ishkōday project in Ontario’s Greenstone Belt. Ishkōday spans 57 sq km and hosts both gold and base metal (zinc-copper-silver) mineralization, a rare combination offering multiple value streams and strong leverage to both precious and base metals markets. The project hosts two past-producing mines, and historical stockpiles of approximately 280,000 tonnes grading 1.14 grams per ton gold.

Through ongoing drilling, surface mapping and 3D geological modeling, and partnerships with leading technical, engineering and permitting specialists, LAURION is steadily defining a large mineralized system across a 6 km by 2.5 km corridor, a clear indication of the project’s district-scale potential. LAURION is also progressing its advanced exploration permit (AEP), which will enable underground access and potential processing of surface stockpiles, with an historic estimate containing approximately 10,000 ounces of near-term gold production. This could present near-term cash-flow opportunities that can potentially fund future exploration.

LAURION’s strong insider ownership, approximately 73.6 percent, underscores long-term alignment and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.