Agreement on Casino Access Road Reached

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN; NYSE American:WRN) (“Western” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the Yukon Government and Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation have reached an agreement (the “Agreement”) for the first section of the Casino Project access road: the proposed Carmacks Bypass.

This Agreement represents the first project agreement for the Yukon Resource Gateway Project (the “Gateway Project”). The Gateway Project includes funding for upgrading the initial 82 km of the existing access road to standards required for the Casino Project and 30% funding for the additional 126 km of new access road to the Casino site secured through commitments from the Yukon Government and the Federal Government.

The Yukon Government indicated that it recently completed geotechnical investigations on the Carmacks Bypass and engineering is underway with a goal to start construction as soon as possible. It is also in discussions with the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation for an agreement on the remainder of the initial 82 km of the access road.

Paul West-Sells, President and CEO commented: “This Agreement is an important step forward in the development of the Casino Project, and I look forward to seeing construction begin on the access road. I am also pleased to see that the Agreement enables the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation to access potential contracting, education and training benefits associated with the project.”

Details of the Agreement, as well as the Gateway Project can be found here:

https://yukon.ca/en/news/agreement-reached-yukon-resource-gateway-project

http://www.gov.yk.ca/news/17-177.html

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada’s premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

“Paul West-Sells”

Dr. Paul West-Sells

President and CEO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation

For more information, please contact:

Chris Donaldson,

Director, Corporate Development

604.638.2520 or cdonaldson@westerncopperandgold.com

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

