Lode Gold Secures MSHA Property ID for Fremont Gold Mine; Advances Reactivation of Historic California Gold Operation

Lode Gold Resources Inc (TSXV: LOD,OTC:LODFF) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("LOD.V" and "Lode Gold") and its wholly owned subsidiary Fremont Gold LLC ("Freemont"), have successfully completed the transfer of the Mine Safety and Health Administration ("MSHA") property MSHA individual identification number ("MIIN") for its wholly owned Pine Tree Josephine Mine.

This is a critical step toward reviving one of California's most historically significant gold operations. Fremont is now in active discussions with prospective partners and investors to align the right technical, operational, and financial resources to bring the Pine Tree Josephine Mine ("Freemont Mine") back into production in a safe, sustainable, and profitable manner.

The transfer of the MIIN is a key regulatory milestone which ensures that the Company's ownership and operational control of the Freemont Mine, a historically productive gold property with significant past production, are fully recognized by MSHA, paving the way for the next stage of its development and reactivation plans.

Upcoming catalysts for Lode at Fremont after this milestone are:

- 2025: channel sampling and drilling to upgrade resources to M&I (Measures and Indicated) based on NI 43-101 standards
- 2026: completion of PFS (Pre-Feasibility Study) engineering and metallurgy studies

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

In the United States, the Company is focused on its advanced exploration and development asset, the Fremont Mine in Mariposa, California. It has a recent 2025 NI 43-101 report and compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") that can be accessed here https://lode-gold.com/project/freemont-gold-usa/

The Fremont Mine was previously mined until operations ceased due to mining prohibitions during WWII when its mining license was suspended. Only 8% of the resource identified in the 2025 MRE has been extracted. The Freemont Mine has exploration upside and mineralization is open at depth (three step-out holes at 1,300 meters hit structure and were mineralized) and on strike. This is a brownfield project with over 43,000 meters drilled, 23 kilometers of underground workings and 14 adits. The project has excellent infrastructure and is close to electricity, water, roads, railhead and port.

Recently, the Company completed an internal scoping study, with a strategic pivot to 100% underground mining. Previously, in March 2023, the Company completed an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with an open pit and underground combination mine. The NI 43-101 technical reports are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com)

In Canada, its Golden Culvert and WIN projects in Yukon, covering 99.5 square kilometres across a 27-kilometre strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade gold mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone gold belt. A total of four RIRGS targets have been confirmed on the property. A National Instrument 43-101 technical report has been completed in May, 2024.

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold has created one of the largest land packages with its Acadian Gold JV Co., consisting of an area that spans 445 square kilometres and a 44-kilometre strike. McIntyre Brook covers 111 square kiloimetres and a 17-kilometre strike in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus gold belt; it is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway project. Riley Brook is a 335-square-kilometre package covering a 26-kilometre strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. An NI 43-101 technical report has been completed in August, 2024.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan
CEO & Director

Information Contact:

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
info@lode-gold.com
+1 (604) -977-GOLD (4653)

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; currency fluctuations; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, unknown impact related to potential business disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, or another infectious illness, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

LOD:CC
Lode Gold Resources
Discovering the next orogenic/reduced intrusive deposit in Yukon and New Brunswick

Lode Gold Closes $1.51 Million Upsized Private Placement

Lode Gold Closes $1.51 Million Upsized Private Placement

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD,OTC:LODFF) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for $1.0 million (the "Offering"). In three tranches, the Company raised total gross proceeds of $1,513,768 through the issuance of 8,409,825 units of the Company ("Unit") at a price of $0.18 per Unit, (see related Company news first tranche, second tranche, and final tranche).

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of 36 months following the date of closing. The Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry date if the Company's shares trade at $0.65 or more for a period of 10 days, including days where no trading occurs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Completes Final Tranche Financing for Total $1.51 Million

Lode Gold Completes Final Tranche Financing for Total $1.51 Million

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD,OTC:LODFF) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for $1 million. In this final tranche, the Company has raised an additional $326,780 through the issuance of 1,815,446 Units at a price of $0.18 per Unit. The Company has now raised a total of $1,513,768 through the issuance of 8,409,825 Units.

Each $0.18 unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share for a period of three years following the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Engages Strategic Advisors to Advance Development of the Fremont Mine in Gold County- Mariposa, California

Lode Gold Engages Strategic Advisors to Advance Development of the Fremont Mine in Gold County- Mariposa, California

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged experienced capital markets and strategic advisors to support the advancement of its Fremont Mine in Mariposa, California. These advisors will assist in securing strategic investors and partners as the Company moves into the next phase of development.

As part of its current development strategy, Lode Gold is also engaging with mining contractors and progressing with engineering evaluations aimed at optimizing the mine plan and initiating permitting. The Company's evaluation is focused on three key priorities:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement for Total Financing of $1.2 Million to Initiate Work at the Fremont Mine in California

Lode Gold Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement for Total Financing of $1.2 Million to Initiate Work at the Fremont Mine in California

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering.

Proceeds will be used to advance work at the Fremont Mine in Mariposa, California. This is an advanced-stage exploration and development asset, where recently an NI 43 -101 compliant mineral resource estimate (MRE 2025) was completed with a new geological model that separates vein mineralization from stockwork: 1.34 Moz at 4.4 g/t (3 g/t cut off, average true width: 16.8 m).1

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/255791_lode_table1_550.jpg

Table 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/255791_lode_table1.jpg

Fremont was previously mined at 10.7 g/t. Only 8% of the total mineral resource, filed at SEDAR+ (April 2025) has been extracted, mostly in the first 250 m. This is a structurally controlled orogenic deposit with excellent continuity. Exploration upside exists as it is open at depth and on strike. Three step-out holes at 1,300 m hit structure and were mineralized.

Upcoming 2025-2026 Catalysts:

  • Rehabilitation of 2 km of the 23 km of underground workings
  • Access to three of the adits, out of a total of 14
  • Channel sampling to upgrade resources to M&I
  • Metallurgy and Recovery Studies
  • Geotechnical work and rock mechanics assessments
  • Underground drilling 3,000 m (to initiate Pre-Feasibility Study) 
  • Completion of Pre-Feasibility Study (underground bulk mining and other optimized methods will be evaluated)

"We had a busy year. We completed corporate restructuring, a joint venture, the creation of a spin-co, and advanced all three of our assets in Yukon, New Brunswick and California. Over the past 12 months, we delivered three technical reports. At Fremont, two pivotal findings stand out: first, mineralization in the stockworks—outside the veins—remains completely untouched when mining was suspended during World War II (1942), when gold was just $35/oz. Second, at a 1 g/t cut-off, we see an impressive average true width of 53 meters," comments Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of Lode Gold.

"The 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) indicates positive project economics at a gold price of USD $1,750, based on an annual production rate of 130,000 ounces. In the coming months, we will begin engineering work aimed to develop an optimized mine plan. Our evaluation will focus on: high-grading in early years to optimize economics; increase to produce more than 100,000 ounces per year; and the initiation of small-scale production in the near term to align with the March 2025 Executive Order, which prioritizes critical mineral extraction in the United States."

The Company has raised $390,802 through the issuance of 2,204,457 Units at a price of 18 cents per Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of 35 cents per common share for a period of three years following the date of closing. The Company may accelerate the expiry date if the shares trade at 65 cents or more for a period of 10 days, including days where no trading occurs. The shares issued are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The Company closed the first tranche of $790,186 (4,389,922 Units) on April 15, 2025. The total amount raised was $1,180,988 (6,594,379 Units).

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

In Canada, its assets in Yukon sits on the southern portion of the prolific Tombstone Belt. It covers 99.5 km2 across a 27 km strike. Over 4,500 m have been drilled with confirmed gold endowment and economic drill intercepts over 50 m. There are four reduced-intrusive targets (RIRGS), in addition to sedimentary-hosted orogenic exploration gold.

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold, through its subsidiary 1475039 B.C. Ltd. (soon to be spun out into Gold Orogen) has created one of the largest land packages with its Acadian Gold Joint Venture, consisting of an area that spans 445 km2 with a 44 km strike. It has confirmed gold endowment with mineralized rhyolites.

In preparation for the spin-out, NI 43 101 technical reports have been prepared for all assets in Yukon and New Brunswick in 2024.

In the United States, the Company is focused on its advanced exploration and development asset, the Fremont Mine in Mariposa, California. According to the NI 43- 101 Compliant 2025 MRE, the asset contains 1.3 Moz at 4.4 g/t (3 g/t cut-off) with an average true width: 16.8 m.

Fremont was previously mined at 10.7 g/t. During gold mining prohibition in WWII, its mining license was suspended. Only 8% of the resource identified in the 2025 MRE has been extracted. This asset has exploration upside and is open at depth (three step-out holes at 1,300 m hit structure and were mineralized) and on strike. This is a brownfield project with over 43,000 m drilled, 23 km of underground workings and 14 adits. The project has excellent infrastructure and is close to electricity, water, roads, railhead and port.

Recently, the Company completed an internal scoping study, with a strategic pivot to 100% underground mining. Previously, in March 2023, the Company completed an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with an open pit and underground combination mine. The NI 43-101 technical reports are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). 

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY,
Wendy T. Chan
CEO & Director

Information Contact:

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-(604)-977-GOLD (4653)

Jenna Mosher
Investor Relations
jenna@lode-gold.com
+1 (604) -977-GOLD (4653)

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; currency fluctuations; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, unknown impact related to potential business disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, or another infectious illness, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Drive Exploration and Growth in Yukon

Lode Gold Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Drive Exploration and Growth in Yukon

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be using the AI-assisted mineral discovery platform offered by VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY"). Vrify, based in Vancouver, Canada, is a worldwide leader in utilizing AI technology that leads to more efficient mineral exploration. Lode Gold will apply the advanced AI-assisted discovery platform to refine and validate exploration plans and targets at Lode Gold's Golden Culvert Project in Yukon, accelerating data-driven decision-making and enhancing exploration outcomes.

GOLD OROGEN APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN GARY WONG AS NEW VP OF EXPLORATION

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Gold Intersected on Globex's Kewagama Gold Royalty Claims

High-Grade Gold Intersected on Globex's Kewagama Gold Royalty Claims

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide an additional update as regards drilling by Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS-TSXV, RMRDF-OTCQB) on Globex's Kewagama Gold Mine Royalty claims. Globex holds a two percent (2%) Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the eastern portion of what Radisson calls East O'Brien, including all the Kewagama Gold Mine royalty claims eastward to the adjoining 100% Globex owned Central CadillacWood Gold Mines property including the Ironwood gold deposit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Defines High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization in Dos de Mayo Mine at El Potrero

Pinnacle Defines High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization in Dos de Mayo Mine at El Potrero

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - September 09, 2025 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that systematic underground channel sampling in the historic Dos de Mayo mine at the El Potrero Project in Durango, Mexico is providing a good look at the gold-silver distribution within the known mineralized zone. Fifty-three channel samples, in 13 composite channels, were taken within a raise (inclined tunnel approximately 1.5 metres in diameter) connecting two levels 25.5 metres apart. Composite assays up to 11.2 gramstonne gold (gt Au) and 179 gramstonne silver (gt Ag) over 3.5 metres, 15.55 gt Au and 222 gt Ag over 1.1 metre and 11.93 gt Au and 190 gt Ag over 1.4 metres (see Table 1 below ) were obtained, with individual assays up to 27.6 gt Au and 366 gt Ag over 0.6 metres . The weighted average of mineralized composites within the raise assayed 6.43 gt Au and 110 gt Ag .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Begins the Initial Environmental Baseline Studies at Cadillac

Cartier Begins the Initial Environmental Baseline Studies at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce it has awarded the contract for beginning the first environmental baseline studies for the Cadillac project and an initial evaluation of economic assessment of the past-producing Chimo mine tailings to Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering. The baseline studies will be divided into two distinct parts which include 1) environmental baseline desktop study and 2) preliminary environmental geochemical characterization.

" These initial baseline studies will form a foundation for Cartier by providing a comprehensive understanding of the current environmental conditions and identifying potential impacts of future development planning of the Cadillac project. The results will help guide our advancing strategies in a responsible and sustainable manner, enabling the design and implementing operations that minimize environmental impact while optimizing the economic potential of the project . " – Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Lagoon Resources Nears MBBR Commissioning; Adds Key Team Members as Dome Mountain Moves Toward Production

Blue Lagoon Resources Nears MBBR Commissioning; Adds Key Team Members as Dome Mountain Moves Toward Production

(TheNewswire)

S eptember 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ("Blue Lagoon" or the "Company") (CSE: BLLG,OTC:BLAGF; OTCQB: BLAGF; FSE: 7BL) is pleased to provide an update on its Dome Mountain Gold Project, where the Company is nearing final commissioning of its Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) water treatment system - the final step required before commencing blasting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Announces Additional High-Grade Trench Results of 8.9 Grams per Tonne Gold over 5 Metres at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname, Further Expanding the Randy Trend

Sranan Gold Announces Additional High-Grade Trench Results of 8.9 Grams per Tonne Gold over 5 Metres at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname, Further Expanding the Randy Trend

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces further high-grade channel samples from its ongoing trenching program at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The sampling is being conducted concurrently with diamond core drilling at the Randy trend on the project. An interval of 5 metres that averaged 8.9 gramstonne (gt)* gold was mapped and sampled (see Table 1). The trench is west of the previously announced trench 25RACH-001 (see news release dated August 7, 2025). Trenching is being used to extend mineralization at Randy's Pit as well as the area of historical drilling by Iamgold. This trench is the western extension of previously sampled zones 150 metres south of Randy's Pit (see Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss the recently announced combination with Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD), the recently announced Queensway Gold Project (" Queensway ") expansion, Queensway's Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and to discuss the Company's development strategy going forward (for additional information see the New Found Gold news releases dated July 21, 2025 September 5, 2025 and September 8, 2025 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lode Gold Resources
