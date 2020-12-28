5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Explorers Edge Higher

Last week’s top-gaining TSXV mining stocks were Copper Fox, Eskay Mining, Nexus Gold, Klondike Silver and American Manganese.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) hit a year-to-date high last week, climbing to 840.16. Since January the index has increased more than 40 percent.

The positive performance coincides with gold’s ascent past US$1,900 an ounce early in the five-day period. The yellow metal pulled back mid-week slipping as low as US$1,859 before clawing back to the US$1,875 range.

In the base metals space, copper also fell back for the last full week of December. The red metal soared to an all-time high of US$7,964 per tonne and has since slipped to the US$7,760 level.

In that environment, the TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox is currently developing its red metal focused projects in Canada and the US. Its primary asset is the Schaftt Creek joint venture with Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) in northern BC.

The base metal company has not released news since a corporate update was issued in early December. Nonetheless, shares were up 94 percent to trade for C$0.35.

2. Eskay Mining

Focused on exploration in BC’s Golden Triangle district, Eskay Mining is developing both precious and base metals projects.

Shares of the developer climbed more than 90 percent last week following the release of positive drill results at a joint venture project with Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX:KL).

According to the company, a targeted drill program completed in the fall has intercepted both a gold and silver deposit. There are an additional 11 holes that need to be assayed in the same target area.

Eskay shares ended the week valued at C$2.00.

3. Nexus Gold

International developer Nexus Gold has projects in Canada and West Africa. The firm is presently working to advance several projects in Ontario, BC and Newfoundland.

On Monday, Nexus released an update for its Dakouli 2 gold exploration permit in Burkina Faso, West Africa. According to the company a maiden drill program has been completed.

“We are encouraged by the initial observations in the sampling and it will be interesting to see how the analysis corresponds to the minerals identified in the field”, said Warren Robb, VP of Exploration. “The amount of artisanal working suggest that this could be a very rich permit.”

By week’s end shares of Nexus were up 63 percent since Monday, selling for C$0.90.

4. Klondike Silver

Another BC-focused explorer, Klondike Silver is focused on the Silvana mine, a silver, zinc and lead project.

Located in the southern region of the province, Silvana is situated in an area where there 13 historical mines that have produced a combined 886,000 kg of silver.

Klondike has not issued an news release since early December. In that update the company reported no changes to operations to justify its rising share price.

For the last full week of 2020, share were up 60 percent, trading for C$2.00.

5. American Manganese

Battery metals company, American Manganese is currently engaged in the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with its RecycLiCo™ patented process.

Shares of the firm were up 45 percent on December 24, valued at C$0.35. On Wednesday (December 23) shares were trading for a year-to-date high of C$0.70.

The price rise prompted the battery metals company to issue a press release noting there “wasn’t no material change in operations” to warrant to the price change.

Data for the 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks article was retrieved on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. EST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Copper Fox, Nexus Gold and American Manganese are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.