5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Results Boost Sokoman Iron

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell marginally on Friday (November 16), losing 0,12 points, or a very slight 0.02 percent, to 624.22.

In commodities, gold was up thanks to Brexit chaos, copper was all over the place, but trending upwards, and zinc finally caught a break and had a spike in value last week (though not by much).

Global news was dominated by a surly Donald Trump making friends in Europe, a pile of resignations in Theresa May’s government and continued ramifications for Saudi Arabia’s botched assassination of a dissenting journalist. Meanwhile, EU markets are making deals elsewhere as the trade war bites.

Below, INN takes a look at how junior miners were faring on the Toronto Venture Exchange in the swirling maelstrom of macro news. Here are the top five gainers of the week:

Sokoman Iron (TSXV: SIC )

LSC Lithium (TSXV: LSC )

Canada Carbon (TSXV: CCB )

Radisson Mining (TSXV: RDS )

Algold Resources (TSXV: ALG )

Scroll down to read a little about what each company has been up to recently.

Sokoman Iron

Despite its name, Canadian mineral explorer Sokoman Iron is most focused on gold projects, with a number of mineral deposits in its portfolio in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Its flagship, and key target project, is Moosehead, which was the subject of its most recent press release in early October (so awhile ago), but as of last Friday (November 16) the company has released results.

In a press release, Sokoman Iron reported some drill results, of which one drill hole returned 24.90 m core length grading 33.56 grams per tonne of gold.

On the Toronto Venture Exchange, the company’s 48.57 percent weekly gain was almost entirely the result of Friday’s activity. Sokoman was trading at C$0.260.

LSC Lithium

Argentina-focused Canadian company LSC Lithium maintains a hefty portfolio of lithium brine projects with land holdings over 300,000 hectares within the lithium triangle in South America.

The company highlights the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes project, Rio Grande and Salinas Grandes projects as its primary targets, with the first being the subject of a recent press release detailing exploration drill results.

According to the company’s results, Lithium values show minimum of 434.4mg/l and maximum of 621.5mg/l, with an average of 582.2mg/l at drill hole PZ-18-02 at Pozuelos.

In Toronto, LSC’s share price jumped to C$0.57 by Friday, an increase of 34.12 percent over the course of the week.

Canada Carbon

Canada Carbon is a graphite-focused exploration company with three strategic 100-percent owned properties in Quebec. The company is currently focused on the Miller project, which holds a rare form of hydrothermal lump-vein graphite.

Last week, the company was all about legal news, reporting that on November 9, the company received a positive ruling from the Superior Court in St. Jerome, Quebec. The company is locked in a legal dispute with the municipality of Grenville-Sur-La-Rouge in the province over its graphite and marble project in the region.

On the TSXV, Canada Carbon’s share value increased by 30.43 percent to C$0.150 by Friday.

Radisson Resources

Radisson is a Quebec-based gold exploration company with the O’Brien project as its flagship.

According to Radisson, the project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production run.

The company’s most recent news was an appointment — another in a line of appointments and private placements. Gold continues to be of interest to investors so companies getting their ducks in a row are exciting to shareholders, with Radisson’s value increasing by 25 percent to C$0.125 over the week.

Algold Resources

Canadian gold explorer Algold Resources is focused on projects in West Africa, where it holds up its Tijirit project as its flagship.

Algold’s last press release on its project was what had it appear on this list last month, and early in November the company announced it was issuing shares.

On the TSXV, Algold’s share value increased by 25 percent to C$1 by Friday.

Data for 5 Top TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using tradingview.com. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Canada Carbon is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.