On the INN Stage at PDAC 2020

- February 28th, 2020
INN will be on stage at PDAC to conduct interviews with notable names in the resource space.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is only a couple days away, and INN will be on stage conducting interviews with noteworthy names in the resource space.

Set to run from March 1 to 4, the Toronto Convention Center expects to play host to over 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 25,800 attendees from 132 countries.

Don’t miss our weekend interviews with thought leaders in the resource space including Rick Rule from Sprott, Alex Holmes of Plateau Energy Metals (TSXV:PLU), Mark Chalmers of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSXV:EFR, NYSEMKT:UUU), Bryce Bradley of Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE) and Elmer Stewart of Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU). 

On Monday, INN will be joined by Randy Smallwood, Mercenary geologist Mickey Fulp,  CEO & Director of Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV:VIPR) Steve Cope, President, CEO & Director of IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO) Craig Parry and Stephen Promnitz, Managing Director of Lake Resources (ASX:LKE). 

Tuesday’s interview schedule features Brien Lundin, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research, Shawn Ryan & David d’Onofrio of White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC:WHGOF), Frank Basa of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV:GGM) and Chris Doornbos of E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, OTC:EEMMF, FSE:OU7A).

Visit us at Stage 4, Level 700.

For real-time updates on Twitter, follow #INNatPDAC!

Continue reading below for our schedule of interviews. Please note the time indicated is Eastern Standard Time.

Sunday, March 3, 2020
09:00 AM Keith Phillips CEO, Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL)
09:30 AM Alex Holmes CEO & Director, Plateau Energy Metals (TSXV:PLU)
10:20 AM Rick Rule Sprott
10:40 AM Andrew O’Donnell SuperCharged Stocks
1:00 PM Mark Chalmers President & CEO, Energy Fuels Inc. (TSXV:EFR, NYSEMKT:UUU)
1:30 PM Elmer Stewart President & CEO, Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU)
02:00 PM Bryce Bradley President, CEO, Co-Founder of Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE)
02:30 PM Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin President & CEO, Laurion Mineral Exploration (TSXV:LME, OTC:LMEFF)
03:00 PM Joe Mazumdar Exploration Insights
04:00 PM Brent Cook Exploration Insights
04:20 PM Jayant Bhandari Anarcho Capital
04:40 PM Nick Hodge The Outsider Club
Monday, March 4, 2020
10:00 AM Felix Lee PDAC
10:20 AM Randy Smallwood Wheaton Precious Metals
10:40 AM Nick Carter UxC
11:00 AM Emily Hersh DCDB Group
11:20 AM Ken Hoffman McKinsey
11:40 AM Thom Calandra The Calandra Report
01:00 PM Steve Cope CEO & Director, Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV:VIPR)
01:30 PM Stephen Promnitz Managing Director, Lake Resources (ASX:LKE)
02:00 PM John Mirko CEO of Rokmaster Resources (TSXV:RKR)
02:30 PM Craig Parry President, CEO & Director of IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO)
03:00 PM Mickey Fulp Mercenary Geologist
03:20 PM Brendan Cahill Excellon Resources
03:40 PM Brian Leni Junior Stock Review
04:00 PM EB Tucker Metalla Royalty & Streaming
04:20 PM James Kwantes Resource Opportunities
04:40 PM Benj Gallander Contra the Heard
Tuesday, March 5, 2020
09:30 AM Frank Basa Chairman, President & CEO of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV:GGM)
10:00 AM Brien Lundin Gold Newsletter
10:20 AM Paul Robinson CRU Group
10:40 AM Lawrence Roulston WestBay Capital
11:00 AM Jeffrey Christian CPM Group
11:20 AM Howard Klein RK Equity
11:40 AM Adrian Day Adrian Day Asset Management
01:00 PM Chris Doornbos President, Director & CEO, E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, OTC:EEMMF, FSE:OU7A)
01:30 PM Shawn Ryan & David d’Onofrio White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC:WHGOF)
02:00 PM Mike Ferguson President & CEO of Gensource Potash Corp. (TSXV:GSP)
03:00 PM Jamie Keech Resource Insider
03:20 PM Derek MacPherson & Jacob Wiloughby Red Cloud
03:40 PM Frank Holmes US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)
04:00 PM Andy Miller Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
04:20 PM John Kaiser Kaiser Research
04:40 PM Paul Brink Franco-Nevada (TSXV:FNV, NYSE:FNV)

 

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Kevin Vanstone, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Piedmont Lithium, Plateau Energy Metals, Energy Fuels Inc., Copper Fox Metals, Thunderstruck Resources, Silver Viper Minerals, Lake Resources, Rokmaster Resources, IsoEnergy, Granada Gold Mine Inc, E3 Metals Corp., and White Gold Corp are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

