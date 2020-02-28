On the INN Stage at PDAC 2020

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is only a couple days away, and INN will be on stage conducting interviews with noteworthy names in the resource space.

Set to run from March 1 to 4, the Toronto Convention Center expects to play host to over 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 25,800 attendees from 132 countries.

Don’t miss our weekend interviews with thought leaders in the resource space including Rick Rule from Sprott, Alex Holmes of Plateau Energy Metals (TSXV:PLU), Mark Chalmers of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSXV:EFR, NYSEMKT:UUU), Bryce Bradley of Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE) and Elmer Stewart of Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU).

On Monday, INN will be joined by Randy Smallwood, Mercenary geologist Mickey Fulp, CEO & Director of Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV:VIPR) Steve Cope, President, CEO & Director of IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO) Craig Parry and Stephen Promnitz, Managing Director of Lake Resources (ASX:LKE).

Tuesday’s interview schedule features Brien Lundin, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research, Shawn Ryan & David d’Onofrio of White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC:WHGOF), Frank Basa of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV:GGM) and Chris Doornbos of E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, OTC:EEMMF, FSE:OU7A).

