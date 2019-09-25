VanadiumCorp Supports Greta Thunberg by Presenting Profound Solutions for Climate Change

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV:VRB) is pleased to support Greta Thunberg by presenting profound solutions for climate change.









VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV:VRB) (the “Company”) is pleased to support Greta Thunberg by presenting profound solutions for climate change. On Monday, September 23, 2019, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, condemned world leaders over the United Nations Climate Action Summit on their failure to address the climate crisis threatening the world.

Proven technologies exist to lead the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy and they require enormous amounts of vanadium. VanadiumCorp owns a strategic resource base of vanadium in Quebec, Canada and green vanadium technologies, with a mandate to create a new vertically integrated clean energy storage supply chain.

VanadiumCorp Solutions for Climate Change:

1. The Vanadium Redox Flow Battery “VRB” “VRFB” represents proven and sustainable energy storage technology and can be powered by sustainably produced vanadium that never degrades. This technology offers the following benefits:

Clean Energy storage solution for unlimited amounts of renewable energy.

Modernizing power grids by replacing outdated infrastructure with VRB microgrids offers grid stabilizing, clean energy infrastructure, blackout prevention, emergency power and a significant upgrade to national security.

Off grid power for energy-deprived populations and replacing diesel power.

Load leveling for storing unlimited clean power for use at peak times.

Electrification of transportation by replacing polluting fuel with liquid vanadium that can be used indefinitely.

Phasing out nuclear, coal, and oil & gas fired power plants with renewable energy and vanadium battery infrastructure.

2. VanadiumCorp owns a strategic resource base of vanadium in Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing with the objective of providing dedicated vanadium supply for vanadium redox flow batteries.

3. Green technology that can replace outdated and highly pollutive recovery methods for:

Vanadium, titanium and iron.

Mitigating the cost and carbon footprint of vanadium electrolyte for vanadium batteries.

Replacing highly polluting steel smelters and metal roasting facilities.

“The majority of greenhouse gas “GHG” is produced because of energy.” Adriaan Bakker, CEO of VanadiumCorp states. “We support Greta Thunberg’s relentless commitment to make the world a better place. Over the last decade, our Company has evolved dramatically to focus on development of solutions for climate change and we aim to reach our first commercial objectives in the near future.”

Industry Challenge: Mass commercialization of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries will require enormous amounts of vanadium which is currently inefficient and pollutive to produce. With higher costs attributed to pollutive and outdated methods, vanadium is predominantly sold at a premium to the high strength steel and alloy market. This limits supply and inhibits pricing required to support a vanadium based battery industry. A low cost and low carbon process alternative has not yet been commercialized.

VanadiumCorp provides the opportunity to change how critical metals are made and utilize them for clean energy and sustainable infrastructure. As vanadium is uniquely reusable in energy storage, VanadiumCorp plans to integrate it directly into vanadium redox flow batteries to create the ultimate clean energy storage solution.

The shift to a low-carbon economy requires increasing reliance on renewable energy technologies, like wind turbines, solar panels and rechargeable batteries. Vanadium redox flow batteries can be charged thousands of times with no degradation, making them ideal for projects that require immense cycling. In addition to being long-lasting, vanadium-flow batteries are extremely durable and can hold immense amounts of energy. Vanadium-flow batteries use non-flammable vanadium, which is safer and more reliable for large-scale stationary applications.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is developing dedicated vanadium supply and disruptive technologies for energy storage with a 100% green mandate. More information on active projects and new vanadium energy technologies can be found on The Company’s website at www.vanadiumcorp.com

On behalf of the board of VanadiumCorp:

Adriaan Bakker

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the anticipated use of Private Placement proceeds and anticipated receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as “will”, “subject to”, “expect” and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets and risks that may impact the Company’s business, operations and financial condition. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with VanadiumCorp Resource Inc (TSX:VRB) for an Investor Presentation.

Source