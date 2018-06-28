IsoEnergy Commences Summer Drill Program at Geiger Property

IsoEnergy is an uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, and a historic inferred mineral resource estimate at the Mountain Lake uranium deposit in Nunavut.











IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF), reports that it has begun a program of follow-up core drilling targeting uranium mineralization at its 100 percent owned Geiger property in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

As quoted from the press release:

The Property The Geiger property is located 13 kilometres northwest of IsoEnergy’s Radio property near several uranium deposits, mines and mills. The Roughrider and Midwest deposits are both within 20 kilometres of the property, as is Orano’s McClean Lake uranium mine and mill. Geiger is adjacent to the Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone, a major crustal-scale structural zone related to most of the major uranium deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Sandstone cover at the Property is thin and ranges between 101 metres and 358 metres. High grade basement hosted uranium mineralization is present on the property and it is the primary focus of IsoEnergy’s exploration efforts. Historic drill hole HL-50 intersected 2.74% U3O8 over 1.2 metres in the basement on the H11 South conductor. Follow-up drilling completed by IsoEnergy in February of this year encountered a thick zone of weak uranium mineralization at the sub-Athabasca unconformity in drill hole GG18-09, 50 metres along strike to the southwest of drill hole HL-50. This intersection contained 0.03% U3O8, 2,600 ppm Cu, 998 ppm Ni, 943 ppm Zn and 2.4 g/t Ag over 15.0 metres (207.0-222.0 metres). The long interval includes individual samples with up to 14,700 ppm Cu, 3,130 ppm Ni, 407 ppm Co, 3,670 ppm Zn and 6.4 g/t Ag., The Program The planned drilling program consists of 2,800 metres of core drilling in eight drill holes. There are two target areas in the general vicinity of the mineralization observed in drill holes GG18-08 and GG18-09, described above. The drilling areas are shown on the map in Figure 1. Targets along strike to the southwest of GG18-09 and northeast of GG18-08 will be prioritized. One drill hole will also be completed on the newly acquired Larocque East property in an area of weak mineralization drilled by previous operators. Drilling operations are expected to be complete by the end of July, 2018.

