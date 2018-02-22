Global Atomic Announces High Grade and Offscale Uranium at its DASA Project

Global Atomic Corporation (TSXV:GLO) reported initial gamma probe results from its current drill program at the DASA deposit in the Republic of Niger, West Africa.

As quoted in the press release:

Drilling recommenced at DASA at the end of January, 2018, following the successful merger with zinc producer, Silvermet Inc. The Company, now known as Global Atomic Corporation trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol “GLO” (TSX-V: GLO). Global Atomic has begun a 30,000 meter drill program focused on defining an area suitable for open pit mining called the Flank Zone. This area of the DASA deposit is within the Tchirozerine 2 (T2) formation which outcrops and then dips into the graben where it becomes high grade when capped with a mudstone hanging wall unit called the Irhazer (IRH). The first two holes have been completed and probed with a Gamma Probe. The probe measured significant mineralized intervals with wide “offscale” (plus 1%) sections in each hole. A “Gieger-Muller” (GM) probe was utilized over the offscale sections and a calculation estimate of grade is being reported in this press release prior to final grade determination through chemical assay. Global Atomic will complete significant drilling in this area over the next six months in order to develop a mine plan and complete a technical report to support a mining operation intending to ship mineralized rock to ORANO (formerly knows as AREVA Mines), 80 kilometers north of the DASA Project under the Company’s Ore Sales Agreement.

