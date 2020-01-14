American Battery Metals Announces Appointment of Keith Minty to the Board of Directors

American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:ABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Keith C. Minty to the Board of Directors.









Mr. Keith C. Minty, P. Eng, MBA is a well-seasoned mining engineer with over 35 years of international and domestic mine development and operating experience. From 1997 to 2003, Mr. Minty was President and CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. where he was responsible for restructuring the LDI mine with a C$350 million initial public offering and developed it into the world’s fifth largest platinum group metal producer. From 2008 to 2013, Mr. Minty was the Chief Operating Officer at Thani Dubai Mining (“Thani”) where he was responsible for all project exploration and operation activities in Yemen and Egypt as well as new business development activities. Prior to joining Thani, he was the South African country manager for HDI. Mr. Minty is an experienced company director as he has held many board memberships on public and private companies in the past and currently is a director of Rover Metals, DNI Metals and Callinex Mines. Mr. Minty obtained a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University, Kingston Ontario, Canada in 1978 and a Masters of Business Administration from Athabasca University in 2014.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Minty has been granted 30,000 incentive stock options (“Options”). Each Option allows him to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.165 for a period of 5 years.

About the Company

American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA.

