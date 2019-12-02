5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Valeura Energy Takes the Lead

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Valeura Energy, Harte Gold, Silver Bear Resources, Oryx Petroleum and Midas Gold.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed down on Friday (November 29), decreasing 40.94 points, to 17,073.58.

The index retreated from a record high on the back of rising diplomatic tensions between the US and China — which increased uncertainty over trade talks.

In commodities, gold and silver ended the month on a low note while base metals had a mixed November, with copper ending slightly up and nickel prices losing steam.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE)

Harte Gold (TSX:HRT)

Silver Bear Resources (TSX:SBR)

Oryx Petroleum (TSX:OXC)

Midas Gold (TSX:MAX)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy is an upstream natural gas producer focused on appraising and developing an unconventional gas and condensate accumulation in the Thrace basin of Turkey.

On November 29, the company reported positive interim test results for the Devepinar-1 well. The optimistic preliminary results boosted shares of Valeura Energy by 70.89 percent, trading at C$1.35 by the end of the five-day period.

Harte Gold

Canada-focused Harte Gold is a gold producer which owns the Sugar Zone mine in White River, Ontario. The miner also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property, located in the Timmins, Ontario gold camp east of the Holt Holloway mine.

The company did not release any news over the five-day period, but shares of Harte Gold were up 65 percent, trading at C$0.16 on Friday.

Silver Bear Resources

Silver Bear is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky silver project, which includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit (amongst the highest- grade silver deposits in the world), located in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation.

The latest news from the company is from November 12, when it announced the appointment of a new CEO. Silver Bear’s share price increased 31.82 percent during the week, trading at C$0.14 by the end of the five-day period.

Oryx Petroleum

Oryx Petroleum is an international oil exploration, development and production company focused on Africa and the Middle East. Oryx Petroleum has interests in two license areas located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and offshore Senegal and Guinea Bissau.

Despite not releasing news last week, shares of Oryx Petroleum were up 31.25 percent, trading at C$0.21 on Friday.

Midas Gold

Midas Gold, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on its Stibnite gold project. The company did not release any news in November, with the last update published on October 7, when Midas said the permitting process for Stibnite continues to move forward.

Over the five-day period, shares of Midas Gold increased 22.64 percent, trading at C$0.65 by the end of the week.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View using Stock Screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.