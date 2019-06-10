The top gainers on the TSXV last week were Giyani Metals, Cuda Oil and Gas, Gowest Gold, VVC Exploration and Telson Mining.









Last Friday (June 7), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up by 2.34 points, or 0.39 percent, to reach 597.54 by the end of the week.

News around the world was again dominated by trade war rumblings, though this time ire from the US was directed at Mexico, with President Donald Trump bringing migration back to the fore. Over in the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May has shuffled closer to making her exit.

In commodities, gold had a pretty good week, pushing further above the US$1,300 per ounce mark, while copper continued its slide.

Speaking of commodities, here are the top five gainers on the TSXV last week:

Read on to find out what each company has been up to lately.

Giyani Metals

Giyani Metals is a battery metals-focused exploration company with interests in manganese — specifically its three manganese prospects in the stable jurisdiction of Botswana.

Towards the end of last month, the government of Botswana approved the environment management plans for two of the company’s prospects in the country: K.Hill and Otse.

In Toronto last week, Giyani was trading at C$0.15 by Friday, up 57.89 percent for the week.

Cuda Oil and Gas

An oil and natural gas explorer, developer and producer, Cuda Oil and Gas has assets throughout North America in Alberta, Quebec and Wyoming.

The company’s most recent news was released on May 23, when it announced the start of operations at its Wyoming assets to process natural gas sourced from fields in the area.

Cuda was up by 55.26 percent on the TSX Venture Exchange by the end of last week, trading at C$0.59.

Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold is a Canadian gold explorer that’s focused on its flagship project, the Bradshaw gold deposit in the prolific Timmins mining camp in Ontario.

Gowest’s most recent news was about Bradshaw; on June 5 it commenced a new drill program there designed to provide infill detail on the deposit.

The company was up by 40 percent on the TSXV last week, reaching C$0.035 by Friday.

VVC Exploration

VVC Exploration is a resource company currently working to bring its flagship Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua, Mexico into production.

The company’s most recent news was the announcement of its annual general meeting date, as well as details on a private placement financing to raise up to C$2 million for the exploration and development of Samalayuca.

VVC was up by 40 percent last week, trading at C$0.035 by Friday.

Telson Mining

Telson Mining holds two properties in premier mining locations within Mexico, Tahuehueto and Campo Morado — both of which are gold-silver–base metals assets.

Telson’s most recent news was the release of its first quarter financial results on May 30, detailing a mine operating profit over the three months of C$3.05 million, and 148,318 tonnes of ore processed.

On the TSXV last week, Telson was up by 33.33 percent, trading at C$0.40 by Friday.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: VVC Exploration and Telson Mining are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.