The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the rise last week, closing Friday (November 13) at 737.07, higher than Monday’s (November 9) open of 734.47.

In the resource space, gold and silver prices took a hit early in the week as the market learned about a potential COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Copper reached a year-to-date high early in the week, but trended down later on.

Against that backdrop, the TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

Ceylon Graphite (TSXV:CYL)

Noram Ventures (TSXV:NRM)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV:NOU)

Euro Manganese (TSXV:EMN)

Mason Graphite (TSXV:LLG)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. Ceylon Graphite

Ceylon Graphite has a land package in Sri Lanka made up of 121 square kilometer grids containing historic vein graphite deposits. According to the company, vein graphite currently accounts for less than 1 percent of the world’s graphite output.

The latest news from Ceylon came at the end of October, when it closed the first and second tranches of a private placement, raising gross proceeds of $4.5 million. Despite the lack of fresh news, its share price jumped 84.38 percent last week to end at C$0.30.

2. Noram Ventures

Exploration company Noram Ventures’ goal is to become a low-cost supplier of lithium. The company’s flagship asset is located in Nevada’s Clayton Valley.

There were two pieces of news from Noram last week. On Tuesday (November 10), the firm announced the receipt of permits for Phase V drilling at its Zeus project, and on Thursday (November 12) it said the program has started. The first hole has been drilled to a depth of about 69 meters, and initial results are expected in the next few weeks. Noram’s share price increased 75 percent last week to finish at C$0.25.

3. Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite says it is developing the western world’s only fully integrated source of green battery anode material. Its goal is to supply advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions to the lithium-ion and fuel cell markets, and is aiming for full-scale commercial operation by 2023.

Last Wednesday (November 12), Nouveau Monde announced the completion of a technical program focused on its proprietary coating process. According to the company, the program has been running since 2018, and among other key details it shows that Nouveau Monde’s anode material has outperformed leading Asian commercial producers.

The news sent the firm’s share price up 52.94 percent to finish at C$0.65.

4. Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is developing a new high-purity manganese production facility that it says will be based on the recycling of material from the Chvaletice tailings deposit located in the Czech Republic. Its aim is to become a producer of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulfate for producers of lithium-ion battery precursor materials, among other end users.

There hasn’t been any news from Euro Manganese since the end of October, when it closed the first tranche of a private placement for gross proceeds of just over C$6 million. Nevertheless, its share price rose 38.64 percent last week to finish at C$0.31.

5. Mason Graphite

Quebec-focused Mason Graphite is developing its Lac Gueret graphite project in the province. It believes Lac Gueret is one of the highest-grade graphite deposits known in the world.

There hasn’t been any news from Mason since the end of October, when it shared a corporate update, but the company’s share price increased 49.09 percent last week to close at C$0.41.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

