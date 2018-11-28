Lithium

Sigma Lithium Announces a Term Sheet for an Offtake Agreement and a Pre-Payment Financing with Mitsui

November 28th, 2018

SIGMA Lithium Resources announces the signing of a term sheet for an offtake agreement with Mitsui of Japan.

SIGMA Lithium Resources (TSX-V: SGMA) announces the signing of a term sheet for an offtake agreement with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. of Japan.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are delighted with this first step in establishing a strategic offtake partnership with Mitsui, as we both share the same vision regarding the development of the value chain of battery metals globally. We have long believed that the right partnerships bring important and critical intangible benefits to Sigma, to the local communities of the Jequitinhonha Valley in Minas Gerais and to our shareholders,” declared Calvyn Gardner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma.

Click here for the full text release

