Lithium Supply & Markets Conference: Here’s What You Need to Know

The 11th Lithium Supply & Markets Conference runs from June 11 to 12 in Santiago, Chile. Here's what you need to know.









The 11th Lithium Supply & Markets Conference is coming up this month and it’s a must attend event for any investor interested in the lithium space.

After 10 years, the event is returning to Santiago, Chile, where Fastmarkets hosted the first conference back in 2009.

This year, the event will run from June 11 to 12, giving attendees the chance to network with other members of the lithium industry, gain insight from experts and attend presentations by top producers, including SQM (NYSE:SQM), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Tianqi (SZSE:002466).

The conference will also include specialized roundtables where participants can learn more about different battery chemistries and lithium-ion batteries.

Discussions around lithium prices and upcoming technologies and innovations will be key themes at this year’s event, and there will be presentations about what is happening in the lithium space in China, South America, Australia and Europe.

Fastmarkets is also featuring a special battery and electric vehicle briefing day on June 10, where attendees can learn everything about how bright the future for electric vehicles and batteries really is.

