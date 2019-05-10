Chris Berry: Battery Industry Waking Up to Supply Chain Issues

Chris Berry says that the automotive and battery industries can expect more deals like the one between Volkswagen and Ganfeng.









Interview conducted by Nicole Rashotte; article text by Scott Tibballs.

End users in the battery metals space are well aware of supply chain issues when it comes to source materials, and market watchers can expect more direct deals between players along the supply chain, according to Chris Berry of House Mountain Partners.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at Mines and Money New York, Berry said that the lithium supply deal between German carmaker Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VLKAF,FWB:VOW) and Chinese lithium giant Ganfeng (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460) is something that everyone is excited about.

“I think we’re certainly going to see more of that over the next six to 12 to 18 months, we’re going to have to for these original equipment manufacturers to be able to hit the goals out in say 2023, 2024.”

Berry said the reason why there haven’t been more deals like the one between Volkswagen and Ganfeng is simple: No raw material has experienced such sustained demand over a long period of time before, so no one saw the need to lock down their supplies.

“No one, whether you’re an investor, a policy maker or an automotive manufacturer, has ever seen this much interest, this much stress along the lithium-ion supply chain.”

Berry also touched on where the industry is today, saying that the boom times of the beginning are now at an end, and it’s up to investors to do their homework, learn about management teams and pick investments they can stick with over a five to seven year window. “That’s the investment window that you need for this space right now,” he said.

Graphite hasn’t been invited to the dance when it comes to junior company share prices, said Berry. However, he added, “I would assume that graphite and nickel will be the next metals to sort of move based on this theme (of supply issues).”

Listen to the full interview above for more of Berry’s thoughts on battery metals. You can also click here to view our full Mines and Money New York playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.