Resource

Investing News

Notes from the Floor: Mines and Money New York 2019

- May 3rd, 2019

If you missed Mines and Money New York, don’t worry — we’ve put together a pictorial overview of what happened at the two day event.

Mines and Money New York just wrapped up, and the Investing News Network (INN) kept busy by engaging with companies, attending panel discussions and interviewing industry experts.

The two day event was a must-attend North American conference and a key meeting place for mining companies as well as potential and current investors interested or invested in the resource space. 

The INN editorial team covered panel discussions and keynote presentations and conducted interviews with industry experts and CEOs. If you were unable to make it to the convention or just want a recap of what happened, continue on for an overview of the day.

vric-stocks-report-conference

Free insights from the experts.


Get valuable investing insights for the resource market in our new report

Following a welcome message from Kai Hoffman, CEO of Oreninc, the day started with a keynote session that featured Ivan Bebek, executive chairman and director of Auryn Resources (TSX:AUG).

Day one continued with a precious metals keynote session that featured a gold-focused presentation from Stephen Letwin, CEO of IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG,NYSE:IAG). In his presentation, titled “Gold Mining — Get Busy Living or Get Busy Dying,” Letwin spoke about the amount of money that has been placed into exploration within the resource space.

battery metals outlook report 2018

Invest in the Battery Metals Boom Today

 
Click to download your free report

Silver rounded out the precious metals session as Johann Wiebe, lead metals analyst with GFMS, provided attendees with an update from the recently released World Silver Survey. He discussed the white metal’s new uses, industrial demand and supply.

The final morning sessions of the day focused on the future for mining and mining finance, and covered topics such as capitalizing on the changing nature of mining finance, what works for exploration, development and production and whether alternative finance is the new normal when it comes to financing mining projects.

The afternoon of day one belonged to battery metals, with panels that covered topics such as “Are You Too Late for Lithium?” Participants covered the long-term prospects of the metal.

Next up, Andrew O’Donnell, managing director of Super Charged Stocks, ran through whether vanadium, the hottest commodity of 2018, can be expected to continue its trajectory in 2019.

The day ended on a cobalt panel discussion that addressed the shortage of pure cobalt plays and the best way for investors to play the cobalt investment thesis.

INN’s editorial team spoke with resource experts such as Howard Klein, founder of RK Equity Group; IAMGOLD’s Letwin; and Jon Hykawy, president and director of Stormcrow Capital, to name a few. 

vric-stocks-report-conference

Free insights from the experts.


Get valuable investing insights for the resource market in our new report

On Thursday (May 2), the spotlight was back on the yellow metal, with a keynote presentation from Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott (TSX:SII,OTC Pink:SPOXF), whom INN sat down with following his address on where gold stands right now.

James Steel, chief metals analyst with HSBC (LSE:HSBA), also focused on precious metals, with a look at the various macroeconomic indicators that help analysts predict the prices of these metals.

The morning of day two ended with a panel discussion on the investment thesis for gold in 2019 and how investors should allocate between equities, bullion, exchange-traded funds and digital gold.

Rounding out the day was a pitch battle between several companies and a look at success stories in investing.

INN’s editorial team also spent the day interviewing industry experts such as Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates, and Chris Mancini, analyst with the Gabelli Gold Fund. Make sure to check back next week when we will feature all of the interviews conducted at this year’s Mines and Money New York event.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

battery metals outlook report 2018

Invest in the Battery Metals Boom Today

 
Click to download your free report

Get the latest Resource Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Resource Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Resource Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

CannTrust Shares Tumble After Pricing of Public Offering
VIDEO — Mines and Money New York 2019: Here’s What You Need to Know
5 Basic Lithium Facts
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Diamond Fields Up

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *