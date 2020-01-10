American Battery Metals Announces Appointment of Kevin Smith to the Board of Directors

American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:ABC) announced the appointment of Kevin Smith to the Board of Directors.









American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:ABC) (the “Company” or “American Battery”) today announced the appointment of Kevin Smith to the Board of Directors. In connection with Mr. Smith’s appointment, John Walther has resigned from the Board. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Walther for his time, services, and for the valuable contributions he made during his tenure as a director.

Mr. Smith is an entrepreneur with experience across a host of industries including natural resources, finance, technology and real estate development. Within the mining space, Mr. Smith serves as CEO and Director of a number of reporting issuersincluding: Polarity Minerals, Mucho Cobre Resources, and Quri Mayu Developments. Additionally, Mr. Smith is the President of Bypass Equipment Ltd., a BC-based private company that specializes in the sale and implementation of agricultural equipment and supplies, and CEO and Director of Freeform Capital Partners. Mr. Smith also has an extensive history and experience in the finance, design, buildout and sale of large residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate developments.

In connection with Mr. Smith’s appointment and the appointment of Jeremy Poirier earlier this month, the Company has granted 30,000 incentive stock options to each and has also granted 25,000 incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company as part of their remuneration for accounting and CFO services (the “Options”). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.155 for a period of five years.

About the Company

American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA.

Jeremy Poirier

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Phone: 604.722.9842

