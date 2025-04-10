CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Appointment of CEO and Director

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ignacio Mehech, former Country Manager of Albemarle in Chile, as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and director of CleanTech Lithium.

Click link to watch interview with Ignacio Mehech: https://youtu.be/4iMx2vIZw9g

Highlights:

· Mr Mehech spent seven years up to 2024 at Albemarle with the last three years as Country Manager in Chile, managing a workforce of 1,100 employees and key stakeholder relationships, including Government and indigenous communities

· Albemarle is the world's largest producer of battery grade lithium with Chile accounting for 30 - 40% of its production*

· Native to Chile, Spanish speaking and fluent in English, Mr Mehech has deep leadership and project development experience in lithium production

· Managed high profile engagements with investors, customers, NGOs, analysts, scientists and international government representatives

· Before Albemarle, Mr Mehech led the legal strategy for the El Abra copper operation in Chile, a joint venture with Codelco, and leading US mining company Freeport McMoRan

· Throughout his career Mr Mehech has led profound transformations in organisations to generate sustainable value

· Mr Mehech holds a law degree from the Universidad de Chile and a master's degree in Energy and Resources Law from the University of Melbourne, Australia.

Ignacio Mehech, Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC said:

"I've been following CleanTech Lithium's progress in Chile for the past couple of years and have been impressed at the progress that has been achieved, with the Company being one of the most active in Chile in seeking to develop a more sustainable means of producing lithium from Chile's abundant brine resources.

I'm truly excited to take on the role as CEO to advance CleanTech's Laguna Verde project and the other business opportunities in Chile. The immediate focus is entering direct negotiations with the Chilean government and progressing the CEOL application for Laguna Verde and delivering the Pre-Feasibility Study to initiate strategic partner conversations. I look forward to leading CleanTech Lithium's project development alongside a dedicated team and to deliver value to all our stakeholders whilst supporting the ambitions of Chile's National Lithium Strategy."

Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:

"We are delighted that Ignacio has agreed to join us as CEO. His experience in Chile is invaluable, having been Country Manager for leading lithium producer Albemarle, and working on the EL Abra copper mine in Chile for US mining giant Freeport McMoRan. Ignacio joins CleanTech at a crucial point in our development and his significant experience will be instrumental in leading our Laguna Verde project into the next phase."

A person in a suit sitting in a chair AI-generated content may be incorrect.
"I will continue in my role as Executive Chairman intending to move back to being the Company's Non-Executive Chairman when our Board believes the time is right. I look forward to working with Ignacio and remain confident in the long-term potential of CleanTech Lithium."

Figure 1: Ignacio Mehech (centre) participating in a panel discussion at the Future Mining and Energy Congress in Santiago, Chile October 2023. Photo credit: Future Mining and Energy Congress

Background on Ignacio Mehech

During his tenure at Albemarle, a US-listed company with a current market cap of around US$6 billion as of 8th April 2025, Mr Mehech played a pivotal role in driving production growth, strategic negotiations, and sustainability initiatives, significantly impacting Albemarle's operations in Chile and the broader region. Since 2015, Chile has been Albemarle's largest single operation - depending on market prices - accounting for 30 to 40% of its global production.

A landmark achievement under his guidance was securing the first-ever IRMA (Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance) certification for a lithium operation worldwide at the Salar de Atacama plant-a testament to his commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

Previously to Albemarle, Mr Mehech has worked as a legal manager at Freeport-McMoRan, one of the largest copper and molybdenum producers in the world, with multiple assets around the globe. In Chile, it operates SCM El Abra, a joint venture with Codelco, located in Calama and where Mr Mehech was responsible for developing and leading the legal strategy for the business, assuring operational continuity, building relationships with regional authorities, indigenous and non-indigenous communities.

Ignacio Mehech Castellon, aged 42, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past 5 years:

Current

Past

Cobreloa SADP

Fundacion Chilena Del Pacifico

Club Sirio Unido

UN Global Compact, Chilean Chapter

Mr Mehech currently holds no ordinary shares or other securities in the Company.

There is no further information on Ignacio Mehech required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

*Statistic taken October 2024 – Albemarle is the world’s largest lithium producer – Mining.com https://www.mining.com/web/ranking-the-worlds-top-lithium-producers/

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.

For further information contact:

CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage project in Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production.

The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All three projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. For more information, please visit: www.ctlithium.com


Click here for the full release

This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctllithium investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Premium lithium projects located in established mining districts to meet battery and EV demand

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Expansive salt flat with polygonal patterns, distant mountains under a clear blue sky.

Types of Lithium Brine Deposits

The growing global adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is driving lithium demand, and it’s important for investors interested in the battery metal to understand the different lithium deposit types found around the world.

Lithium is mined from three types of deposits: brines, pegmatites and sedimentary rocks. Global lithium reserves are estimated at 30 million metric tons (MT), and continental brines and pegmatites are the main sources for commercial production.

A University of Michigan study published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology explains, “The feasibility of recovering lithium economically from any deposit depends on the size of the deposit, its lithium content … the content of other elements and the processes that are used to remove the lithium-bearing material from the deposit and extract lithium from it.”

Keep reading...Show less
American Salars Lithium (CSE:USLI)

American Salars Lithium

Keep reading...Show less
Stock market chart overlay on electric car charging port.

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2025 in Review

The global lithium market experienced a significant downturn during the first quarter of 2025, with some price segments falling to four year lows. Persistent oversupply and weaker-than-anticipated demand, particularly from the electric vehicle (EV) sector, prevented any market gains over the three month period.

After starting the year at a steady pace, the lithium carbonate CIF North Asia price fell below US$9,550 per metric ton in February, its lowest point since 2021. Its downward trend has triggered more production cuts and project delays among major producers, especially in Australia and China, as companies seek to balance the market.

With prices well off highs seen in 2021 and 2022, analysts are suggesting that these adjustments may signal a market bottom, with projections indicating a potential shift to a lithium supply deficit as early as 2026.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CEOL Application Process Update

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) has rejected a US$150 million (AU$240 million) cash bid from China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co and France’s Renault Group to acquire its Hombre Muerto West and Candelas lithium brine projects in Argentina, The West Australian reports.

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "lithium" overlaid on stock chart with a globe in the background.

Top 7 Global Lithium Stocks in 2025

The lithium market faced continued pressure in Q1 2025 as oversupply and weaker-than-expected demand pushed prices to a four-year low, with the lithium carbonate CIF North Asia price dipping below US$9,550 per metric ton.

The broad market decline led many analysts to speculate that the market had bottomed and a rebound was imminent. This was further supported by production cuts in China and Australia aimed at stabilizing supply.

Despite near-term challenges, long-term prospects remain strong, highlighted by Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) AU$6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, the company formed by the merger of Allkem and Livent.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Independent Estimate Confirms Multibillion Barrel Prospective Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Trading Halt

Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Related News

resource investing

Independent Estimate Confirms Multibillion Barrel Prospective Resources

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Tech Investing

Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

gold investing

High Grade Copper-Gold Intercepts among the Final Batch of Assays from the Maronan Project Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Precious Metals Investing

Shallow, high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

×