5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: ZEN Graphene Takes the Lead

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) closed the final day of 2020 at 874.81, up from Monday’s (December 28) opening of 834.9.

Since the start of the year, the index has increased about 50 percent, although it did experience a steep drop to around the 340 mark in mid-March along with global markets.

During last week’s short trading period, the gold price approached US$1,900 per ounce, but most of the biggest gainers on the TSXV are focused on assets not related to precious metals.

The TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. ZEN Graphene Solutions

Graphene technology company ZEN Graphene Solutions creates graphene products using graphite sourced from its Albany graphite deposit in Ontario. ZEN describes Albany as “globally unique,” and the graphene products the company is able to create include graphene oxide and graphene quantum dots.

There were two pieces of news last week from ZEN. On Tuesday (December 29), it shared preliminary cytotoxicity results for its graphene-based antibiotic, antiviral and antifungal compound, and on Wednesday (December 30), the company granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants. Its share price rose 80.81 percent to finish the period at C$3.58.

2. Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources is developing two mineral properties in British Columbia: the polymetallic Revel Ridge gold-zinc project and the Duncan Lake zinc-lead–silver project.

There were also two pieces of news from Rokmaster last week. The company said on Tuesday that it was increasing the flow-through amount of a previously announced non-brokered private placement financing; on Thursday (December 31), it closed the financing for a total of C$9.1 million. The news sent the company’s share price up 75.61 percent to close at C$3.58.

3. Royal Helium

With assets in Southern Saskatchewan, Royal Helium bills itself as one of Canada’s largest helium leaseholders. The company holds more than 400,000 hectares in the province.

There was no news from Royal Helium last week, but its share price jumped 61.4 percent to finish at C$0.46. Its latest announcement came on December 22, when it increased and closed an oversubscribed $6.15 million brokered private placement. Net proceeds will be used to drill initial primary helium exploration wells at the company’s Climax project.

4. Renaissance Oil

Renaissance Oil describes itself as Mexico’s leading onshore operator. It is partnered with Russia’s LUKOIL (MCX:LKOH), one of the world’s largest oil producers, on the exploration and development of Amatitlán, a multi-zone, oil-rich block. Renaissance holds other blocks in the country as well.

There was no fresh news from Renaissance last week, but its share price leaped 58.82 percent to end at C$0.14. Its latest release was at the end of November, when it put out its latest quarterly results.

5. Eskay Mining

Exploration company Eskay Mining is focused on precious and base metals in the Eskay Rift Belt, located in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle area. The company has 177 claims in the region.

The most recent news from Eskay came on December 22, when it confirmed the discovery of two precious metals-rich volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits at the TV and Jeff targets, located on joint venture ground held in partnership with Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX:KL,NYSE:KL,ASX:KLA). Last week, Eskay’s share price increased 56.03 percent, finishing at C$2.20.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

