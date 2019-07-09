South Star Mining Announces Updated Mineral Resource for Santa Cruz

South Star Mining is pleased to announce updated mineral resource for its Santa Cruz project.









South Star Mining (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce updated mineral resources incorporating the 2018 exploration program (Program) at its Santa Cruz graphite project (Project) in Bahia, Brazil. The updated mineral resource is now 3.95 million tonnes at 2.40 percent Cg of measured, 11 million tonnes at 2.25% Cg of indicated and 7.9 million tonnes at 2.32 percent Cg of inferred resources.

As quoted in the press release:

“The results from the 2018 Exploration Program have successfully achieved our goals and objectives. The Updated Mineral Resource estimates are excellent, proving the strong geologic potential and continuity of high-quality graphite mineralization in friable, easily mined, weathered materials. We continue to find new areas with at surface mineralization, and the deposit is open both along strike and at depth. An important accomplishment of the Program was the development of an excellent preliminary outline of a higher grade mineralized zone that can be used during initial pilot plant production and the earlier stages of the life of the Project. Project operations should be amenable to low cost, open pit mining and the production of high-quality flake graphite concentrates,” said CEO Richard Pearce.

