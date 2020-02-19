Lomiko Metals Preparing Maiden Resource on Refractory Zone

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR, OTC:LMRMF, FSE:DH8C) was recently featured in a sponsored report published by Fundamental Research Corp.









The report covers Lomiko Metals’ plans for 2020, including its intention to prepare a maiden resource estimate on the Refractory zone on its La Loutre graphite property. The company completed a 21 hole drill program last year that included 2,985 meters of drilling across the property. The program returned a few high-grade intercepts and indicated a strike length of 900 meters for the Refractory zone. According to Fundamental Research Corp, the competition of a maiden resource on the property has the potential to become a catalyst for the company as it continues to develop La Loutre.

According to research conducted by Fundamental Research Corp, on an enterprise value to resource basis the company’s shares are trading at $4.2/tonne versus a comparable average of $7.5/tonne. The company is currently working towards selling its technology assets to a related party in order to reimburse certain expenses. Lomiko intends to focus on the La Loutre property moving forward.

