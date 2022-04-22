Lomiko Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received approvals from Quebec’s Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs to start with its infill and step-out exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nations territory within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal. This press ...

LMR:CA