Osisko Metals to Begin Zinc Drilling at Pine Point

Osisko Metals announced that drilling for zinc will begin at the Pine Point, in the Northwest Territories.









Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM;OTCQX:OMZNF; FWB:0B51 ) announced that drilling will begin to targeting 60 initial prismatic-style targets have been chosen based on processing and analyses of the 2019 airborne gravity gradiometry survey data in conjunction with LiDAR features and newly-interpreted structural controls on mineralization.

As quoted in the press release:

Jeff Hussey, president & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: “During the work leading up to the release of our 2019 MRE (see press release dated November 13, 2019) outlining 52.4 million tonnes grading 6.47 percent zinc equivalent, we completed the first part of our interpretation of the airborne gravity gradiometry survey. The start of this phase of the exploration campaign marks an exciting time for Osisko Metals as we leverage tools never available to previous operators to potentially make new discoveries.”

Click here to view the full press release.