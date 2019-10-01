Osisko Metals Announces Pine Point Collaboration Agreements

Osisko Metals has entered into two separate collaboration agreements concerning the Pine Point project located east of the Buffalo River.









Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM,OTCQX:OMZNF) has announced that it has entered into two separate collaboration agreements regarding the Pine Point project with the Deninu Kue First Nation and the Northwest Territory Metis Nation.

The agreements aim to promote a cooperative and mutually respectful relationship governing the proposed exploration and development activities in the area of Pine Point.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are very happy to announce these two agreements with the Indigenous communities that live near the portion of the Pine Point project located east of the Buffalo River. This is where Cominco operated the mining complex for close to twenty-five years and where most of our pit-constrained zinc-lead mineral resources are located,” Jeff Hussey, president and CEO of Osisko Metals, said.

