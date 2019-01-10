Murchison Triples Land Holdings and Doubles Size of Airborne Survey at Brabant Lake

It now controls 221.8 km2 of mineral rights over a strike length of approximately 29 kilometres.









Murchison Minerals (TSXV: MUR) is pleased to announces that it has doubled the size of the previously announced VTEM airborne survey and tripled its mineral land holdings at the zinc-copper-silver Brabant VMS project.

The company said that it has tripled its mineral rights holdings at its Brabant VMS project in central Saskatchewan with the recent staking of 14,807 hectares of mineral claims contiguous to its current land holdings. It now controls 221.8 km2 of mineral rights over a strike length of approximately 29 kilometres.

As quoted in the press release:

Preliminary interpretation of the ongoing VTEM airborne geophysical survey shows multiple conductors that range in strike length from 200 metres to in excess of 6 kilometres. They are located within a favourable Archaean greenstone belt geological environment that has the potential to host a prolific VMS camp. Several of these strong electromagnetic (“EM”) conductors have coincident magnetic (“Mag”) highs, which is the case with the Brabant McKenzie VMS deposit located within Murchison’s claims. Preliminary analysis of the various conductors suggests that their depth vary from sub-cropping to in excess of 200 metres. St-Pierre Geoconsultant Inc. is reviewing results of the VTEM survey.

