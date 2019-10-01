Murchison Minerals Discovers New Zinc Mineralization

Murchison Minerals announced the discovery of massive sulfide-type zinc mineralization on strike of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit.









Murchison Minerals (TSXV:MUR) announced the discovery of massive sulfide-type zinc mineralization on strike of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit.

This discovery has been named Brabant-McKenzie South and is located immediately south of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, lying approximately 300 meters from the nearest blocks in the inferred resource category.

As quoted in the press release:

Mr. Jean-Charles Potvin, president and CEO, stated, “We are very excited about this discovery, as it has the potential to add significant tonnage, especially if both Upper and Lower mineralized zones making up the Brabant-McKenzie deposit continue southward.”

