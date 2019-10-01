Zinc

Investing News

Murchison Minerals Discovers New Zinc Mineralization

- October 1st, 2019

Murchison Minerals announced the discovery of massive sulfide-type zinc mineralization on strike of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit.

Murchison Minerals (TSXV:MUR) announced the discovery of massive sulfide-type zinc mineralization on strike of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit.

This discovery has been named Brabant-McKenzie South and is located immediately south of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, lying approximately 300 meters from the nearest blocks in the inferred resource category.

As quoted in the press release:

Mr. Jean-Charles Potvin, president and CEO, stated, “We are very excited about this discovery, as it has the potential to add significant tonnage, especially if both Upper and Lower mineralized zones making up the Brabant-McKenzie deposit continue southward.”

Click here to view the full press release.

zinc-market-investing-stocks

Learn more about the zinc market this year

 
Read our brand new report today
 

Related posts

Murchison Acquires 100 Percent of HPM Project
Murchison Triples Land Holdings and Doubles Size of Airborne Survey at Brabant Lake
Murchison Files Technicial Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Brabant-Mckenzie
Murchison Provides Results from 2018 Summer Prospecting Program

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *