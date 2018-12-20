Europa Metals Announces Phase 2 Drilling Results for Toral Project

The drill holes represent the initial infill drilling of the phase II programme and the results confirm block model grade and thickness.









Europa Metals (ASX/LSE/JSE:EUZ) has announced assay results from the first stage of the phase II drilling campaign at its wholly owned Toral project, where diamond drilling intersected zinc, lead and silver mineralization in all three holes drilled.

As highlighted in the press release:

These drill holes represent the initial infill drilling of the phase II programme and the results confirm block model grade and thickness

Drilling strategy to remove ‘gaps’ within the known resource, all within 300 metres of topographic surface, and to identify geotechnical characteristics of a possible decline/entry route(s) for preliminary years of mining

Significant results including: Drill hole TOD-018: 3.8m at 5.87 percent zinc Equivalent; Reportable copper mineralization intercepted within 280 meters of surface (drill hole TOD-020). Further investigation now underway following 0.68 percent copper at 3 meters, including 1m at 1.34 percent copper.

3 diamond holes total 980.50 metres into the current defined JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate area

Drilling completed on budget and to schedule within the pre-existing defined resource area as previously announced

Europa now building results into existing data sets and correlating with on-going surface mapping programme to be completed in Q1 2019

