Talon Metals Increases Lower-grade Mineralization at Tamarack

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO,OTC Pink:TLOFF) announced the completion of initial pre-concentration testwork at its Minnesota-based Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project, which is made up of the Tamarack North and Tamarack South properties.

Through pre-concentration testing, Talon has successfully shown that nickel sulphide mineralization at the Tamarack Project that is currently below cut-off grade (i.e., below 0.7% Ni) can be upgraded to above cut-off grade.

The feed sample was upgraded from 0.57% nickel to 1.18% nickel (an increase in grade of 107%) in 32.8% of the mass. The overall nickel recovery was 70.6%, which translates to approximately 82% of nickel in sulphides recovery. The copper grade was increased from 0.36% Cu to 0.79% copper at 71.8% recovery.

These results create an opportunity for the Company to include known exploration targets with low-grade sulphide mineralization (i.e., below 0.7% Ni) in future exploration programs, which could significantly increase the overall mineral resource at the Tamarack Project.

Oliver Peters, metallurgist at Talon, said:

The recoveries for nickel were particularly impressive considering that QEMSCAN mineralogical results indicate that only 85% of the nickel in the rock mass is associated with sulphides.

